39-year-old man seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Jamestown Township (Jamestown Township, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO