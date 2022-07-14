ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

39-year-old man seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Jamestown Township (Jamestown Township, MI)

 4 days ago

On Wednesday, a 39-year-old man, from Eaton Rapids, and a 16-year-old girl, from Saugatuck, suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Jamestown Township. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Byron Road east of Eighth Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash [...]

