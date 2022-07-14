ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

You could win $1,000 from Dallas Canadian diner Maple Leaf Dinerthis month: Here’s how

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xw78K_0gfk2Hx800
French fries, cheese curds and gravy, a french canadian traditional plate

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Canadian diner Maple Leaf Diner is feeling extra generous this month.

The diner will be celebrating Canada Day throughout the month of July, bringing some of the best foods Canada has to offer right here in North Texas.

As a part of the celebration, Maple Leaf Diner officials say that you can have a chance to win $1,000. From now until July 31, do the following steps and you could win:

  • Share an in-feed Instagram post of your favorite Maple Leaf Diner Canadian dish during the month of July
  • Tag @mapleleafdiner and use the hashtag #MLDSummerWeekendNights to be entered into the giveaway

The winner will be announced on Aug. 1. For more information, and to book you next meal with Maple Leaf Diner, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDAF

Feeling fishy? Here’s where to eat the best caviar in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fish is a delicacy all across the world and one of the most sought-after and loved fish food items is caviar. What a better time to talk about it than summertime and in particular Monday, July 18 which is National Caviar Day! “Whether you’re a fan or foe, National Caviar Day is celebrated nationwide on July 18 every year. Technically, real caviar isn’t just any fish eggs. It comes from the female sturgeon fish. And it’s been a high-end dining staple ever since Cesar Ritz (fancy hotelier) put it on his menus,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Top spots to buy sour candy around Dallas, North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you in the mood for something sweet, how about something sour? Regardless of whatever mood you and your taste buds are in candy is always a good way to curb a sweet tooth or even a sour tooth with minimal effort. It’s even more fun...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Your taco idea could make it to Velvet Tacos WTF menu: Here’s how to submit your idea

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based Velvet Taco is taking Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) ideas and yours could make it on the chain’s WTF menu. According to an Instagram post from the chain, people can now submit their WTF ideas through the chain’s website. The winning recipe will get a $250 Velvet Taco gift card, a side-by-side kitchen session with Chef Venecia and the recipe will be featured on its WTF menu on National Taco Day.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canadian, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
City
Maple, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
KDAF

These are the best personal chefs in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you tired of eating out all of the time, heating up leftovers, microwaving frozen dinners, or even getting food delivered to you? Just don’t have the time to cook for yourself/your family? Maybe check out a personal chef!. Dallas is filled with great cooks...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Canada Day#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Maple Leaf Diner
CW33

Best places to get wine in North Texas, according to GAYOT

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ah, wine. There is nothing more relaxing than a good glass of wine and some Netflix. National Strawberry Rhubarb Wine Day is Saturday, July 16, and to celebrate the occasion, you deserve a glass yourself. “This wine is made from a combination of delectable strawberries and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Long is the Flight from Dallas to Las Vegas?

The distance between Las Vegas and Dallas is about 1,500 miles. A considerable distance separates the two cities, but many flights connect them daily. The flight time from Dallas to Las Vegas can vary depending on the route, airline, and any layovers or stops along the way. The shortest non-stop flight from Dallas to Las Vegas is about three hours, but some flights will have at least one stop, adding an hour or more to the total travel time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy