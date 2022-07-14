You could win $1,000 from Dallas Canadian diner Maple Leaf Dinerthis month: Here’s how

French fries, cheese curds and gravy, a french canadian traditional plate

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Canadian diner Maple Leaf Diner is feeling extra generous this month.

The diner will be celebrating Canada Day throughout the month of July, bringing some of the best foods Canada has to offer right here in North Texas.

As a part of the celebration, Maple Leaf Diner officials say that you can have a chance to win $1,000. From now until July 31, do the following steps and you could win:

Share an in-feed Instagram post of your favorite Maple Leaf Diner Canadian dish during the month of July

Tag @mapleleafdiner and use the hashtag #MLDSummerWeekendNights to be entered into the giveaway

The winner will be announced on Aug. 1. For more information, and to book you next meal with Maple Leaf Diner, click here.