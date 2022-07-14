ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Celebrating A Surprising Morning Milestone

By Tyler Troyer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we celebrating an amazing birthday for a young lady. From...

Oklahoma cyclists celebrate Fred Kamp Day across metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Bicyclists gathered on Saturday to honor a man who got the bicycling community together in Oklahoma City starting in the 70s. The Oklahoma Bicycling Society celebrated Fred Kamp Day with their donut ride. Kamp started the ride in the 70s as a way to introduce people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Raising Oklahoma: The Childcare Crisis in Oklahoma

Finding quality childcare can be tough, but with centers closing during the pandemic and a lack of child care workers, there's a real crisis going on here in our state. Jana Cornelius with Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares how you can get the help you need when it comes to childcare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Animal Wellness Action comments on Atoka cockfighting activities

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President of Animal Wellness Action Wayne Pacelle issued a comment concerning allegations from the animal-welfare group SHARK that Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head in southeast Oklahoma has been disobedient in not enforcing the state's anti-cockfighting law. The following statement was released:. Animal Wellness Action has...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
Are Oklahoma politics hurting business?

TULSA, Okla. — Despite losing out on a billion-dollar big for Panasonic, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said he still believes Oklahoma can be top ten for business. The tech company picked Kansas, despite the Sooner State offering up to $700 million in rebates. It's not the only business to...
OKLAHOMA STATE

