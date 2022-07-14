Listen To Cadillac's Le Mans Racer Roar

The Hyundai Kona is in for some changes, and we have hot, fresh new photos of said changes. From the looks of things, the Kona grows just a bit, but by and large, keeps the look we know. The Kona was Hyundai's first split-headlamp car, a trend that has been seen on many Genesis models and even BMW's latest flagships. Our spies report that the new Kona will continue that trend. We even see a little Genesis GV60 in the front end. As compared to last year's car, the new 2023 model now gets updated vertical lower lamps. That's much more in line with Hyundai's design philosophy.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO