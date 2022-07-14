Listen To Cadillac's Le Mans Racer Roar

Back when the RAV4 was released, four-wheel drive wasn't standard, but it was an option and a big deal. Toyota had identified that people wanted the benefits of an SUV, such as a higher driving position with better visibility, more cargo space, and four-wheel drive. RAV4 stands for "Recreational Active Vehicle with 4-wheel drive" and was the first generation and the earliest crossover we would recognize today. What's often forgotten is that the first RAV4 was a decent little off-roader when equipped with 4WD. It was no Jeep Wrangler or Land Rover Defender, but it was small, light, had a little ground clearance, and the drivetrain was capable enough to handle some rough stuff and slippery surfaces.
