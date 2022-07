The US Food and Drug Administration made a recommendation last week that vaccine manufacturers should make a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant -- specifically, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. BA.5, the most contagious version of the virus to date, now makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in the US and seems likely to lead to another summer surge of COVID-19 cases ahead of the anticipated fall or winter booster rollout.

