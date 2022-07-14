ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Canadian Approval For Kids Below 5 Years

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna Inc's MRNA mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in a two-dose series of 25 µg per dose in children six months to 5 years....

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

