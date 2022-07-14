ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Flags Magic Mountain set to debut record-breaking Wonder Woman roller coaster Saturday

By Tony Cabrera
 4 days ago

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Valencia's Six Flag Magic Mountain is set to open its Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage roller coaster on Saturday, a ride that is billed as the longest, tallest single-rail coaster in the world.

The attraction is the record-setting 20th roller coaster at the theme park.

"Riders will fly single file through the sky over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour," according to Magic Mountain's description of the ride.

The coaster is located in the park's six-acre DC Universe area, which has been expanded and remodeled to include a new entry portal and retail locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6fID_0gfk0abF00

The DC Universe land is also home to Batman: The Ride and Teen Titans: Turbo Spin.

As guests enter the line for the Wonder Woman ride, "influenced by Greek architecture and featuring tropical landscaping, they will be immersed in the story of her life and how she obtained her super powers," according to Magic Mountain.

#Roller Coaster#Six Flags Magic Mountain#The Wonder Woman#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Valencia#Greek
LIFESTYLE
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful

As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
ANIMALS
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

The once popular restaurant chain has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Even the most popular of restaurants can wither away, no matter how prominent it once was. There are restaurant chains around the country that have closed up shop, despite playing important roles in the development of local cuisines. Howard Johnson’s restaurants once spread throughout the United States, but after almost 100 years of business, the final location shut down in Lake George earlier this year (according to the New England Historical Society). A similar fate looks to surround a local restaurant, as the regional chain continues to trim away dead restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
GMA

Where to get free cups and cones on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and it's the perfect time to score some discounts and freebies on the beloved frozen dessert. Below, find out which brands are offering deals for the holiday -- and get ready to scoop them up!. 16 Handles. Rewards members will receive 3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheStreet

More Bad News for Infamous Disney World River Country Site

Usually when Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Because while space at the company's Florida resort is not as precious as it is in Disneyland in California, it's still valuable and any location that once housed a ride, hotel, restaurant, or attraction is probably a valuable spot.
TRAVEL
