Cancer survivor’s documentary to play, Rowland Theatre

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The remarkable story of one Philipsburg girl’s journey with childhood cancer is playing in her hometown tonight at the Rowland Theatre.

The documentary Of Medicine and Miracles follows Emily Whitehead’s battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and her success as the first child in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy, a form of immunotherapy. Emily recently celebrated 10 years cancer-free and is considered cured.

The film first premiered in June at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The Rowland Theatre (127 North Front Street. Philipsburg, PA 16866) screening will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $15.

A portion of ticket sales benefits the Emily Whitehead Foundation, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.

The film’s Academy Award Winning Director Ross Kauffman, Academy-Award nominee Robin Honan, and the Whitehead family will be in attendance.