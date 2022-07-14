ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks in Palatka about abortion ban

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wA0Jb_0gfk0Qir00
Election 2024 Trump FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a media event regarding the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky)

PALATKA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Putnam County on Thursday afternoon to discuss Florida’s 15-week abortion ban which has been in effect for two weeks. He’s hoping the Florida Supreme Court will quickly take up the lawsuit challenging it.

DeSantis spoke at Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks in Palatka at 2:15 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We’ve had for many decades now, very radical state-level judicial decisions that make us closer to China and North Korea when it comes to being very radical with abortion policy. So that’s not the appropriate thing to be imposing amongst the state of Florida,” he said.

The clinics suing have asked the appellate court to deny the state’s request to expedite the case. They submitted a new motion asking for the appellate court to put the 15-week ban back on hold Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 75

TrumpTrashBaiter
3d ago

Everybody getting ramped up about a possible run by this guy. You do realize the skeletons in his closet have not been revealed yet

Reply(2)
9
Patsy
4d ago

Good to know ahead so I won’t be there! Talk about being nauseated 🤢 at a restaurant! 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply(7)
30
AP_001027.792624fac15d4beb9b07d38d8ff3ea72.1741
4d ago

Well he’ll be there so I know I won’t! You are simply a joke! 2024 you will be out!

Reply(19)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.10.22

In Winners and Losers, we salute Mary McLeod Bethune, but Erick Aguilar gets a standing boo. Emboldened by polling that shows him with a substantial advantage over fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Crist set his sights on the big dog. In his first TV ad of this election cycle, Crist ignored...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County, FL
Government
County
Putnam County, FL
Palatka, FL
Government
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

House Passes the NDAA With Strong Support From the Florida Delegation

Last week, the U.S. House passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with the strong support of the Florida delegation. The House passed the $840.2 billion NDAA on a 329-101 vote as 180 Democrats and 149 Republicans approved it while 39 Democrats and 62 Republicans opposed it. The proposal is more than $30 billion higher that what the Biden administration called for and includes a 4.6 percent payraise for military personnel.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
850wftl.com

Florida woman dies in suspected gator attack

ENGELWOOD, FL- A southwest Florida woman was found dead in a pond near her home on Friday night, the victim of an apparent alligator attack. Sarasota county deputies say Rose Marie Wiegand was seen falling into the water at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Officials say two alligators...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday. According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Food Drink#Politics State#Politics Governor#Restaurants#Corky Bell#The Florida Supreme Court
wgac.com

County Commissioner in Florida Pulled Over Again

I’ve done my best to warn the world. I really did. A Florida County Commissioner gets pulled over for a second time for speeding. Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commission Chairman, was caught going 92 mph in his red Ferrari. A highway patrol officer pulled him over on Interstate 95. When trying to explain the details of the citation, Mullins interrupts the officer, saying, “I run the county so I know how that works.” Read more on the story here.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Seafood
allears.net

Here’s the Latest on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing some political pushback following their condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Previously, we’ve seen Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, move to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The dissolution of Reedy Creek will remove many creative and expansive freedoms for Disney, while potentially placing the burden of maintenance costs on taxpayers. And now, we have an update on this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy