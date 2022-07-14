Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks in Palatka about abortion ban

Election 2024 Trump FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a media event regarding the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky)

PALATKA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Putnam County on Thursday afternoon to discuss Florida’s 15-week abortion ban which has been in effect for two weeks. He’s hoping the Florida Supreme Court will quickly take up the lawsuit challenging it.

DeSantis spoke at Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks in Palatka at 2:15 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We’ve had for many decades now, very radical state-level judicial decisions that make us closer to China and North Korea when it comes to being very radical with abortion policy. So that’s not the appropriate thing to be imposing amongst the state of Florida,” he said.

The clinics suing have asked the appellate court to deny the state’s request to expedite the case. They submitted a new motion asking for the appellate court to put the 15-week ban back on hold Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]