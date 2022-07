For her first music video in over a year, P!nk is tackling nearly every major point of contention in American politics today. On Friday (July 15), P!nk released her new single, “Irrelevant,” with just a day’s notice. Written and produced by Ian Fitchuk and the singer herself, “Irrelevant” is a direct response to the compounding societal ills that are plaguing the United States, specifically the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Girls just wanna have rights / So, why do we have to fight,” she questions in the song’s bridge.

