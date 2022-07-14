Two on turnpike returned to Jackson Co. to face theft charges
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people are in custody in Jackson County after creating a disturbance and attempting to escape on a motorcycle.
The suspects were identified as Jason Darrell Mathes, 47, of Kyle, Texas, and Stephani Elyse Rodriquez, 34, of Austin, Texas.
On Wednesday, July 13, Jackson County deputies responded to a theft at the Dollar General store in Mayetta. Authorities reported that the two allegedly stole a scanner, printer, and cell phone from an ice vendor at the store. Earlier the two had caused a disturbance at the Holton Walmart, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The two then headed south on a motorcycle where they were apprehended by the Kansas Highway Patrol 30 miles south of Topeka.
