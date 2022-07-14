Two on turnpike returned to Jackson Co. to face theft charges

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people are in custody in Jackson County after creating a disturbance and attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

Jason Darrell Mathes (Courtesy Photo/Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Stephani Elyse Rodriguez (Courtesy Photo/ Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects were identified as Jason Darrell Mathes, 47, of Kyle, Texas, and Stephani Elyse Rodriquez, 34, of Austin, Texas.

On Wednesday, July 13, Jackson County deputies responded to a theft at the Dollar General store in Mayetta. Authorities reported that the two allegedly stole a scanner, printer, and cell phone from an ice vendor at the store. Earlier the two had caused a disturbance at the Holton Walmart, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The two then headed south on a motorcycle where they were apprehended by the Kansas Highway Patrol 30 miles south of Topeka.

The two were arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail.

