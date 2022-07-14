ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Killed In Montgomery County Crash ID'd

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Intersection of Stoney Creek Road and River Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

Detectives have released the identity of the driver who was killed in a traffic collision in Montgomery County, authorities announced.

Sam Mingsan Chen, 79, of Rockville, was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and River Road when their Toyota was struck around 1:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, according to Montgomery County officials.

The driver of the white 2019 Ford F-550 that struck Chen's Camry was traveling west on River Road when the Camry pulled out in front of them to head east, police said.

Chen was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

