Vehicle Collision Closes Lanes Of Montgomery County Road

Vehicle on its side NB 355 at Gunners Branch Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Police are investigating a crash in Montgomery County that left a vehicle turned on its side, authorities say.

The crash in the northbound lanes of 355 at Gunners Branch was reported around 12 p.m., Thursday, July 14, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue state.

No one was reported trapped inside of the vehicle. The roadway is currently down to a single lane as the crash is investigated.

