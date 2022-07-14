ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Vehicle Collision Closes Lanes Of Montgomery County Road

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUndS_0gfjyaZH00
Vehicle on its side NB 355 at Gunners Branch Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Police are investigating a crash in Montgomery County that left a vehicle turned on its side, authorities say.

The crash in the northbound lanes of 355 at Gunners Branch was reported around 12 p.m., Thursday, July 14, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue state.

No one was reported trapped inside of the vehicle. The roadway is currently down to a single lane as the crash is investigated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

Crash in Kettering kills 1

In Maryland, Prince George’s County Police said one person was killed in a fatal single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place. Officers responded to the crash just before 6 p.m. Police said five people were in the car when it reportedly left the roadway and...
KETTERING, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In ICC Police Car Crash

A Silver Spring motorcyclist who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle last week on the Inter County Connector has been identified. Carlos Ivan Diaz-Franco, 31, was thrown from his motorcycle after the collision on the ICC between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road around 7:30, Thursday, July 14, say Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gunners Branch#Daily Voice
WTOP

18-year-old killed in Leesburg vehicle crash involving tractor trailer

Police say an 18-year-old man was killed after the SUV he was driving collided with a tractor trailer truck in Leesburg, Virginia, early Saturday morning. Leesburg police said they received reports of the crash on the southbound Leesburg bypass (Route 15) near Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg, shortly before 3 a.m.
LEESBURG, VA
NottinghamMD.com

Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in White Marsh and three people were assaulted in Middle River on Sunday. At just after 2:30 a.m. on July 17, an individual assaulted three people in the 9800-block of Charbank Lane (21220). All three suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect being sought. At 3 p.m. on July 17, several individuals got … Continue reading "Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River" The post Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Takoma Park Shooting Being Investigated As A Homicide: Police

The victim of a weekend shooting in Takoma Park has been identified as a Silver Spring man, police say. Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid, 27, succumbed to his injuries Sunday after being shot around 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16 in the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts store in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park police say.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Fairfax Man Wakes Up To Thief Driving Car During Nap

A Fairfax man woke up to a shocking sight during a nap in his car, ABC7 reports.The man decided to close his eyes in the passenger seat of his Toyota Camry but woke up to a thief driving the vehicle in the 8500 block of Lee Highway, the outlet said.He demanded the suspect get out of his car and imp…
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Voice

Man Being Evaluated In Carroll County After Barricading Himself In Room, Threatening Police

A 51-year-old man is hospitalized and being evaluated after barricading himself inside a Maryland home and threatening police with weapons, authorities announced. Westminster Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Ewing Drive shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, where there was a report of a man experiencing a behavioral emergency, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Shooting at Advance Auto Parts

Takoma Park Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning at the Advance Auto Parts store on New Hampshire Avenue. “At approximately 11:07 [Saturday] morning, a shooting occurred in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue (parking lot of Advance Auto Parts store),” police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy said in a news release. “Upon police arrival, one male adult was suffering from a gunshot wound.”
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
315K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy