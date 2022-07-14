ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grounded Coffee: 10% of proceeds support special ed classroom

By Emily Cervarich
 4 days ago

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Getting your daily dose of caffeine at Grounded Coffee now means you’re also supporting local teachers like Mrs. Lauren Anderson and her Special Ed classroom at Ayden Elementary School.

We all know being a teacher can be challenging, shaping the minds of the next generations. And many teachers end up paying out of pocket for essential classroom supplies needed to help their students grow. One local coffee shop wants to give back to local teachers, helping them fund their classrooms this upcoming school year.

Owners of Grounded Coffee, Joe, Gary, and Kate Ceres were looking to cut out the middleman and help local teachers like their nephew’s teacher Mrs. Anderson get much-needed supplies for her students.

Thursday, July 14, from 7 am – 7 pm 10% of all daily net sales raised at Grounded Coffee will go directly back to Anderson’s classroom. The fundraiser will happen again on July 21.

Fundraiser Flyer

Grounded Coffee plans to continue these fundraising events, with hopes to help more teachers in the county who are in need of classroom supplies, and give back to the community. “If there’s teachers out there that are in need in any other elementary schools or high schools or middle schools, and they’re short on supplies, come talk to us, we’ll set up a date”, says owner Gary Ceres.

Grounded Coffee is located at 650 E Firetower Road, next to El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant in Winterville.

