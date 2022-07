GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured when multiple shots were fired outside a bar in Grand Rapids’ Heartside area early Sunday, police say. The Grand Rapids Police Department said three of the victims were men and one was a woman. One of the three men is said to be in serious condition. The three others who are hurt are considered to not have life-threatening injuries.

