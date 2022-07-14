2022 already 5th most expensive year for weather, climate disasters

Sarah has lived in the Orlando area for 5 years and has experienced almost everything that Orlando has to offer. LYNX is Orlando's public transit system, but the bus routes actually serve other areas besides Orlando. LYNX services Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties. However, the most extensive service areas are Orange and Osceola counties, with more limited service to Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties. Each individual county generally has its own public transit system specific to the area, so LYNX is considered the primary public transit for the Orange County regional area.

