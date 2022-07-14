ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2022 already 5th most expensive year for weather, climate disasters

 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been a busy first half of the year with officially nine separate billion dollar weather disasters or climate events occurring in 2022. For...

www.clickorlando.com

click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Mid-90s and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will heat into the mid-90s over the next several days. Rain chances will come late in the afternoon, with a 60% coverage, on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it's free!)]. Expect rain chances at 50% on Wednesday and 40%...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

TIMELINE, LIVE RADAR: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just like Saturday, Sunday will start off with storms flirting with the east coast of Florida. Every now and then a few scattered showers and storms may ride up the I-95 corridor. Most of the morning, however is dry, especially for inland areas. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Airplane...
westorlandonews.com

Bahamasair Relaunches Nonstop Service from Orlando to Grand Bahama Island

Bahamasair has relaunched a weekly nonstop flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) in Freeport, The Bahamas. Travelers can book these flights out of Florida now and start planning their adventure in The Bahamas' second largest city. Bahamasair's weekly nonstop flights from Orlando will...
ORLANDO, FL
City
Orlando, FL
click orlando

'Summer of Sharks' event swims into SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is now hosting its "Summer of Sharks" event series, the aquarium said in a news release. Guests will see a number of shark activities including a behind-the-scenes tour, scavenger hunt and meet-and-greet with the aquarium's mascot, Sharky. [TRENDING: Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
#Severe Weather#Disaster#Climate#Tornado#Noaa
allears.net

Here's the Latest on the Dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing some political pushback following their condemnation of Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill. Previously, we've seen Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, move to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The dissolution of Reedy Creek will remove many creative and expansive freedoms for Disney, while potentially placing the burden of maintenance costs on taxpayers. And now, we have an update on this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Lynx: Orlando's Public Transit System

Sarah has lived in the Orlando area for 5 years and has experienced almost everything that Orlando has to offer. LYNX is Orlando's public transit system, but the bus routes actually serve other areas besides Orlando. LYNX services Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties. However, the most extensive service areas are Orange and Osceola counties, with more limited service to Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties. Each individual county generally has its own public transit system specific to the area, so LYNX is considered the primary public transit for the Orange County regional area.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of July 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.7% to $349,816.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guest Passes Out at Universal Water Park, Others Face Several Injuries

A report was just revealed showing several Guests visiting Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, were injured. Multiple Guests reported injuries or medical emergencies from the months of April to June of this year, all of which transpired at Universal Studios and its Volcano Bay water Park. This was revealed in a story from Florida Politics.
ORLANDO, FL

