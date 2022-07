Three people have been arrested in connection with an attack on a man in Newark during which he was pistol-whipped by one suspect – who is also accused of firing the weapon. According to Maryland State Police, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to Hayes Landing Road Monday night in response to reported gunshots. The 26-year-old victim was not shot, but suffered traumatic injuries to his head. He was released from Shock Trauma in Baltimore one day later.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO