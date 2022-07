The first question you have when you stumble across Noihsaf Bazaar is probably how to pronounce it. Noise-hoff. Noose-haf. It doesn’t matter, according to the resale site’s founder Kate Lindello. When creating the Instagram handle in 2013 to resell clothing she loved but never wore, she wasn’t focused on an easily marketable name. “I think it’s so funny my company has this crazy hard name to spell and pronounce,” she shares. What matters is the meaning of the name—the word fashion spelled backwards. “Fashion in general is intimidating and being from the midwest is something I loved but never really felt a part of. Noihsaf Bazaar is for people like me,” Lindello says.

