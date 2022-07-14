ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSD PD seeing help tracking down potential vandalism suspect

By Kevin The Editor
 4 days ago

A vandal who got away – but not before being spotted on camera – is being sought by the Polk School District Police Department after they found messages written in field paint on the Rockmart High School softball fence.

PSD PD Chief Michael McGee noted that messages were written in the spray paint used to mark the field and that they did not yet have any suspect or suspect that they have been charged with the vandalism.

McGee said the messages weren’t legible when the vandalism was discovered after it took place on July 12.

Police did note they caught a video capture of a suspect vehicle – the Dodge Challenger seen above – and are hoping to be able to get more information from the public.

Anyone with information on this vehicle, or the occupants, is encouraged to contact the Polk School District Police at (770) 748-3821.

