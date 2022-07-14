ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rogersville Review

Two men accused of strong arm robbery during test drive nabbed after high speed chase

By Jeff Bobo Editor
 4 days ago
Chris Creen and Thaddeus Jamalu Johnson

Two men accused of committing a strong arm robbery while on a test drive for a vehicle that was for sale Tuesday in Rogersville were arrested following a high speed pursuit that ended when the suspect vehicle rammed a deputy.

The suspects Chris Green, 61, of Loris, S.C., and Thaddeus Jamalu Johnson, 28, of Kingsport were arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including especially aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

The victim told HCSO Deputy Ed Rodriguez he was selling his car at a location on Highway 11-W in Rogersville when Green and Johnson arrived and asked to take a test drive.

The victim stated that on the way back from the test drive he was assaulted in the vehicle by Green and Johnson who had a gun.

The victim said Green and Johnson took his wallet and $2,000 in cash. Rodriguez reported that the victim said the suspects told him if he called police they would kill him.

Shorty before 2 p.m. Tuesday Hawkins County police received a robbery BOLO (be on the lookout) for a blue BMW with a temporary license plate heading east on 11-W.

Church Hill Police Department Officer Dustin Dean reportedly spotted the vehicle near Pal’s on 11-W and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled east into Mount Carmel where multiple city and county police joined in the pursuit.

The BMW allegedly rammed the patrol car driven by Rodriguez, at which time the BMW came to a stop. Johnson, who was driving the BMW, and Green, who was the passenger, were then arrested.

Especially aggravated robbery is robbery accomplished with a deadly weapon where the victim suffers serious bodily injury, and is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted.

As of Thursday Johnson remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $125,000 bond and Green was being held on $100,000 bond. Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 20.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

IN THIS ARTICLE
