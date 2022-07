BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, July 27, 2022, at New River Park in Beckley, it was all about bringing it back. The Enlightenment to Empowerment group along with their sponsors put on an event to bring people together but also bring them back to the days where a Sunday in the park was routine. […]

BECKLEY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO