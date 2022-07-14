▶️ 3-acre, human-caused brush fire off Millican Road quickly contained

When buying or selling real estate, prospective clients might think they’re working with just a single broker to move the deal forward. While that broker might be the one to answer calls and texts, there’s a team of people who keep things running behind the scenes of a brokerage. Office administrators, finance officers, marketing specialists, principal brokers and those educating and training other brokers are all acting as support staff to keep a brokerage hustling and bustling. For Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate, this support team is a highly skilled group of five women, keeping the company organized, prosperous and cutting-edge as it celebrates fifty years of serving the region.
