▶️ 3-acre, human-caused brush fire off Millican Road quickly contained

Each grave marker is a testament to someone who occupied a spot in space and time here on planet EarthOn the north side of road and just beyond the Ochoco Reservoir on Highway 26 there lays an old cemetery. It only makes sense since prior to Prineville being a community, this area east of town was settled first. It's right at the confluence of Mill Creek and Ochoco Creek where settlers landed to set up camp and establish their homesteads in the high desert of the Oregon Territory. The cemetery is not visible from the road, but there is a...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO