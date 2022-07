Gas prices aren’t as low in Emporia as they are elsewhere in Kansas, but they are falling relatively quickly — both here and across the state. Gas prices in Emporia are anywhere from $4.25 to $4.39 in Emporia, well below the peak around $4.79 a gallon a month ago. Diesel prices are dipping as well and are now between $4.99 and $5.19.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO