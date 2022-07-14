Take a trip to Canton

Hendersonville – A rising jazzy jam band from New York City headlines the free Rhythm & Brews on Downtown Hendersonville’s south end on Thursday night, July 21. The seven-piece headliner, Melt from New York City, plays bouncy jazz-funk rhythms with a very smooth sound. Diminutive lead singer Veronica Stewart-Frommer has a very strong and soulful voice with a steady vocal delivery. She shines on powerful ballads like “Sour Candy,” the band’s first single five years ago, and “Melt,” which inspired the band’s name.
