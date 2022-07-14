ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NC

Take a trip to Canton

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

thediscoveriesof.com

35 of the Best Things to Do in Asheville

Wondering what to do in Asheville, NC? Well, look no further – Asheville is bursting at the seams with highlights, attractions, and charm. I’ve long known that Asheville is a little gem of a city in North Carolina, but plenty of people pass over this unassuming city without a second thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FodorsTravel

You’re Going to the Wrong City in the Carolinas

When in the Carolinas, visitors usually gravitate toward the more touristy cities like Charleston or Asheville. But a new Southern belle is rapidly catching travelers’ attention. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville, South Carolina, thrives. With the warmth of a small town and the urban planning...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

AVL Murder Suspect at Large, Cawthorn Introduces Bill Aimed at Abortion

(Asheville, NC) -- A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a deadly Asheville shooting. A woman was killed and a man was injured when gunfire erupted at the Aston Park Towers on French Broad Street Friday night. Officers are now seeking 20-year-old Menelik Nesanet [[ MEN-uh-lick NESS-uh-net ]] for murder and other charges. He's wanted for nearly a dozen felony warrants in Virginia.
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
Canton, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
visitmysmokies.com

5 Thrilling Smoky Mountain Attractions That Feature Rope Courses

When you visit the Smokies, you will find some incredible activities that allow you to venture high above the mountains for unbelievable views. One of these thrilling opportunities is climbing across one of the spectacular rope bridges or obstacle courses throughout the Smokies. Here are 5 thrilling Smoky Mountain attractions that feature rope courses:
GATLINBURG, TN
WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...
BRYSON CITY, NC
nctripping.com

13 Amazing Restaurants in Burnsville (Best of the Best!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. There are so many great places to explore and eat in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, but these restaurants in Burnsville have earned a...
BURNSVILLE, NC
#Appalachian Mountains#Travel Info#What To Do#Local Life
Travel Maven

Visit the RV Park in North Carolina that's Dedicated to Dogs

Located within the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina lies the United States' only campground that is solely dedicated to your canine companions. If you and your dog love camping, Four Paws Campground & Dog Retreat is the perfect destination. This campground is located at 335 Lazy Creek Dr in the town of Rutherfordton North Carolina in the southwestern portion of the state.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
WRAL

19th century beer cave rediscovered

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Madison County may be known for its covered bridges, but a covered beer cave from the middle of the 19th century is generating the latest buzz.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Mountain church collects school supplies for area students

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — A local church is collecting school supplies to benefit area students. A drive was held on Saturday at Hendersonville's First Congregational United Church of Christ. MCDOWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS GEARS UP FOR 24TH 'OPERATION BACKPACK'. The donations will benefit Henderson County Public Schools. News 13 spoke...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
tribpapers.com

Melt is Soulful, Next Rhythm & Brews Headliner﻿

Hendersonville – A rising jazzy jam band from New York City headlines the free Rhythm & Brews on Downtown Hendersonville’s south end on Thursday night, July 21. The seven-piece headliner, Melt from New York City, plays bouncy jazz-funk rhythms with a very smooth sound. Diminutive lead singer Veronica Stewart-Frommer has a very strong and soulful voice with a steady vocal delivery. She shines on powerful ballads like “Sour Candy,” the band’s first single five years ago, and “Melt,” which inspired the band’s name.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Volunteers help build foundations for BeLoved Village's first homes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — BeLoved Asheville held a workday with volunteers on Friday as it starts construction of its affordable housing project. About 10 volunteers showed up to help put in the foundations for the first three houses of the village. Leaders say BeLoved Village will be deeply affordable...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Search resumes for missing Asheville man in remote McDowell County area

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews continued to search for a missing Asheville man on Friday after his car was found in a remote area of McDowell County. Authorities say 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci's silver Toyota Solara was found on July 12 off Curtis Creek Road. The car has been towed to the Asheville Police Department for further investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The News & Observer

These 4 NC restaurants rank among nation’s best places for outdoor dining. Here’s why

North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s “best restaurants for outdoor dining,” a new report finds. With views ranging from mountains to the water, it might not be a surprise that four places in the state were recognized as having top al fresco dining experiences. The eateries earning nods from the restaurant reservation website OpenTable:
GREENSBORO, NC

