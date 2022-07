CINCINNATI — If you're looking at your closet and are feeling the urge to purge, it might be a good idea. But you'll want to think twice before tossing those formerly favorite jeans in the trash. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans generated more than 13 million tons of clothing and footwear waste. Thirteen percent of those clothing items were recycled. The rest? That percentage ended up in a landfill.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO