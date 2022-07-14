ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Big 12 Media Days: Joey McGuire Explains Texas Tech's New Offense

By Ross Lovelace
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, TX — Texas Tech is a true wild card in the Big 12 this season with a new staff and a new scheme. Well, maybe not a “new” scheme, but rather a return to old ways.

The Red Raiders finished last season 7-6 after a 34-7 bowl win over Mississippi State. The seven-win campaign officially ended the Matt Wells era in Lubbock, as Kirby Hocutt opted to hire Joey McGuire.

McGuire comes from Baylor, which boasted one of the best defenses in the Big 12. Prior to coaching the Bears, McGuire was widely regarded as one of the best high school football coaches in America. One of McGuire’s first hires on the Tech staff was Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

Kittley originally started at Houston Baptist after finishing his graduate assistant role at Texas Tech. He led a turnaround that saw HBU transform into one of the best passing offenses in the country, while quarterback Bailey Zappe became a household name.

McGuire mentioned the desire for balance in his opening press conference as the head coach of the Red Raiders. Kittley is an offensive prodigy in the college football world, but balance isn’t the first word that comes to mind when thinking of an elite air raid mindset. McGuire offered clarification on the direction of the offense and the group’s identity as a whole.

"It's interesting, whenever I talked to him, the one thing about Kittley is he'll say we have air raid concepts but we're not a true air raid," McGuire explained. "Where I fell in love with him, in the interview, he said, 'Coach, I'm going to find our best 11 players, I'm going to get them on the field, and we're going to score a lot of points.'

"He said, 'You know, whenever I was at Western Kentucky, it was our best 11 players. We had four really good receivers.' At Texas Tech, we have three really good tight ends. So it's going to look a little bit different."

The move seems to have some parallels to when Bob Stoops took a chance on Lincoln Riley, hiring him from a Group of 5 school in Eastern Carolina. The offensive minds from that level have proven to be some of the very best in college football. Texas Tech is hoping they found the next prodigy.

"I'm a defensive coach, so we're going to play complementary football," McGuire said. "But at the end of the day, you've got to score one more point than your opponent to win the game, and he's going to figure out how to do that."

The Sooners have all season to prepare for Kittley’s new-look offensive attack. Oklahoma and Texas Tech square off in Lubbock on Nov. 26, OU’s last game of the regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daystech.org

TCU AD Implementing Measures to Avoid a Texas Tech Invasion

After what we witnessed Texas Tech pull off for the Chris Beard reunion in Austin throughout faculty basketball season, it’s turning into a typical theme for Texas Tech followers to journey, and journey in full drive. Due to the trustworthy fan base, one Big 12 AD is now attempting to decelerate Red Raiders lovers from taking up his stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Fatherhood gives Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson new perspective on life

One of Texas Tech's leaders returning for this upcoming season is senior safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, who racked up 62 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass defenses in 2021. As such, he was one of the player representatives at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday. Taylor-Demerson answered questions from the media all day, including during breakout sessions in the afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Kirby, TX
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

More nuggets from Joey McGuire at Big 12 Media Days

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire made quite an impression Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in his first appearance at Big 12 Media Days. Inside the Red Raiders was also on hand and gathered a copious amount of nuggets from both McGuire's press conference in the morning and his breakout session later in the day.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Tech Invests $200 Million Into Football Program

Texas Tech announced a $200 million investment into its football program this week, the largest single investment into its football program in school history. “This is a historic day as we announce our intentions to construct what will be the premier football facility in the Big 12 Conference and nationally,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. “This facility, when completed, will not take a backseat to any other school in the country. We have received tremendous interest from many of our supporters regarding this project and anticipate that continuing as we get closer to officially breaking ground.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Single-game football tickets go on sale Monday to the general public

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Single-game tickets for all seven Texas Tech home football games this season under new head coach Joey McGuire will go on sale to the general public Monday morning through the Athletic Ticket Office. As part of its commitment to providing a rewarding gameday experience,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Wes Nessman’s Top 6 Local Lubbock Restaurants

These are a little off the beaten path. My morning show partner Chrissy published her top 5 local restaurants, which you can see below. Knowing I could do better, I put together my top 6 restaurants. That's one better for those of you playing along at home. I actually was...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Bob Stoops
FMX 94.5

Claw-Grabbing Is The New Double Dipping

A lot of us never gave much thought to double-dipping, until Seinfeld pointed it out. Double-dipping it by putting a chip back into the dip after you've bitten part of it off. It's really a disgusting thing when you think about it. You are, of course, welcome to engage in this savagery when you have your own dip, but if it's communal, then it's one dip per chip.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

4 Things You May Not Know About Opening A Restaurant In Lubbock

It seems like a new restaurant opens every day in Lubbock and I have four tips that may save you some grief. Of course, the big boys know all these rules going in, but if all you have is THE BEST FOOD EVER it's still not enough if you don't know the rules. I have some things you may not have thought about.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Big 12#American Football#Texas Tech#Tx#The Red Raiders#Hbu
KLTV

West Texas Sheriff gets help from the Capital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Out in our nation’s capital earlier today representative Jodey Arrington of the 19th District of Texas held a press conference alongside other state elected officials across the country in regard to the current state of the border. U-S Representative Arrington spoke in front of the...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

A New Study Says People Want Out of Lubbock

Texas is a hot destination to move to, but the Hub City is not. This is one of those "read between the lines" things. A recent survey says that Texas had 4 million move-ins between 2010 and 2020. This makes Texas the largest "move-in" state in the U.S. In case...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Sports
University of Oklahoma
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update: July 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Saturday evening weather update!. Tonight: A mild night. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Triple digit heat continues. High of 101°. Winds SW/SE 10-15 MPH. Do you like hot weather? I sure hope you do, because that’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Construction begins on Lubbock operations center

Construction on an $18 million Betenbough Companies facility in Lubbock is underway, according to a recent press release, noting that the 410,000-square-foot building will house the company's "myriad businesses" and is set to hold 400 employees. Betenbough Companies has offices across West Texas including Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland and Odessa. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy