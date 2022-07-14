Police Think They Know Where Philadelphia Murder Suspect Is Hiding

Wagner Tejeda-Pena Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

A man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania might be hiding out in New England, authorities said.

Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena is wanted for shooting Loi Nguyen, age 77, while he was on a walk on the morning of June 21, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Tejeda-Pena also tried shooting two other victims fifteen minutes before shooting Nguyen but his gun malfunctioned, Boston Police said. He is also wanted in connection with two stabbings in Boston and has also threatened family members, police added. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe Tejeda-Pena could be hiding in Roslindale, Lawrence or the Rhode Island area. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at (617) 343-4468.

Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

