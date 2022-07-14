Catching up With Deidre Hall and Steve Burton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The dog days of summer are setting and it’s hot outside! So why not have a professional from 50 Floor come to you. 50 Floor makes the process of new flooring quick and simple. 50 Floor July Special – Free Installation. Call 50...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kevin Sharkey from 1608 Crafthouse, joined us in the HRS kitchen and once again, knocked it out of the park!. Kevin cooked dry pack scallops with corn and roasted brussel sprouts with shishito peppers. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach. Check out...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Child Development Resources (CDR) is preparing to host one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, and it’s going to be fun for the whole family. Nancy Wigley, CDR Events Coordinator, has more on the upcoming Superhero 5K. The event will be held Saturday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An Oceanfront bartender taken off the job by a motorcycle crash received help from friends and the community on Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Shack on 8th held "Crush for a Cause" -- a fundraiser for Dylan Rine, a popular bartender at the outdoor bar.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning in Portsmouth. According to police, the shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, off Frederick Blvd. near Deep Creek Blvd. After arriving on scene, officers located...
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — “One last time,” said Hubert Davenport as he wrapped a barber cape around a customer’s shoulders before grabbing his scissors and shears. “One last time,” Rand Baker, the customer, echoed with a twinge of sorrow. A half-dozen customers trickled into Davenport’s...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joins HRS with part two of her series “What to do Before, During, or After you Say “I Quit”. Looking for a job or to list a job opening? Go to wavy.com/jobs.
NORFOLK, Va. - Whether you're looking to try a new place or revisit an old favorite, it's a great time to grab a bite in Downtown Norfolk. Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week begins Sunday, July 17 and will last until Sunday, July 24. All week long, 20 restaurants are offering multi-course meals at a fixed cost.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Afton Parkway. At the scene, a woman was located with fatal injuries. No other...
Wake up to an incredible sunrise view every day in this week's featured listing. Location, location, location! 7300 Ocean Front Avenue in Virginia Beach is a 7-bedroom, 8-bath beach lover's dream come true. This contemporary home was built in 1960 and has been fully updated to combine form and function on a truly enviable plot of land.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 18, 2022. Descendants of one of the oldest known Black churches in America witnessed the uncovering of important history on July 18. At 10 a.m., a prayer and vigil service...
NORFOLK, Va. — In its second year running, the HBCU powered TBT team began training this week at Norfolk State. Head Coach of the Spartans, Robert Jones was asked to lead the team this year and he's joined by many former Spartans who want in on the action including Derrik Jamerson Jr. who most recently played for Penarol in Argentina, and Newport News native Devante Carter.
