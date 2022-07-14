ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Catching up With Deidre Hall and Steve Burton

By Chris Reckling
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is on...

www.wavy.com

WAVY News 10

New Flooring Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The dog days of summer are setting and it’s hot outside! So why not have a professional from 50 Floor come to you. 50 Floor makes the process of new flooring quick and simple. 50 Floor July Special – Free Installation. Call 50...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Dry Pack Scallops with Corn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kevin Sharkey from 1608 Crafthouse, joined us in the HRS kitchen and once again, knocked it out of the park!. Kevin cooked dry pack scallops with corn and roasted brussel sprouts with shishito peppers. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach. Check out...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Gearing up for the CDR Superhero 5K

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Child Development Resources (CDR) is preparing to host one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, and it’s going to be fun for the whole family. Nancy Wigley, CDR Events Coordinator, has more on the upcoming Superhero 5K. The event will be held Saturday,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found fatally shot on Paul Revere Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning in Portsmouth. According to police, the shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, off Frederick Blvd. near Deep Creek Blvd. After arriving on scene, officers located...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Virginia barber reflects on more than 60 years of haircuts

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — “One last time,” said Hubert Davenport as he wrapped a barber cape around a customer’s shoulders before grabbing his scissors and shears. “One last time,” Rand Baker, the customer, echoed with a twinge of sorrow. A half-dozen customers trickled into Davenport’s...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Tips for Quitting a Job

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joins HRS with part two of her series “What to do Before, During, or After you Say “I Quit”. Looking for a job or to list a job opening? Go to wavy.com/jobs.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Afton Parkway. At the scene, a woman was located with fatal injuries. No other...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
ourcommunitynow.com

Virginia Dream Homes: An Oceanfront Virginia Beach Mansion for $12M

Wake up to an incredible sunrise view every day in this week's featured listing. Location, location, location! 7300 Ocean Front Avenue in Virginia Beach is a 7-bedroom, 8-bath beach lover's dream come true. This contemporary home was built in 1960 and has been fully updated to combine form and function on a truly enviable plot of land.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

HBCU alum powered hoops team competes in TBT

NORFOLK, Va. — In its second year running, the HBCU powered TBT team began training this week at Norfolk State. Head Coach of the Spartans, Robert Jones was asked to lead the team this year and he's joined by many former Spartans who want in on the action including Derrik Jamerson Jr. who most recently played for Penarol in Argentina, and Newport News native Devante Carter.
NORFOLK, VA

