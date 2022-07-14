ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly Onstage for Los Angeles Concert

By Conchita Widjojo
 4 days ago
11 Photos

It seems Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour” concert in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair.

On Wednesday, the rapper performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood that included guest appearances from stars like Halsey, Travis Barker and Lil Wayne, as well as a number of other well-known artists such as Avril Lavigne, who were backstage.

It marked Barker’s return to the stage to play the drums after being hospitalized with pancreatitis last month. The two artists are known to be close friends.

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me, and never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. L.A.’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight,” said the rapper, born Colson Baker, introducing Barker as he walked onstage.

The two then performed Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Title Track,” which was released in 2020 as part of his fifth studio album, “Tickets to My Downfall.” The song was written by artist as well as Barker, Nicholas Alex Long and Omer Fedi, who was also present at the concert with his girlfriend TikTok star Addison Rae.

Also in attendance to support Barker’s return was his new wife Kourtney Kardashian. The two tied the knot in May in Portofino, Italy after two previous ceremonies in Santa Barbara and Las Vegas, the latter of which was not official, as the couple did not obtain a marriage license beforehand.

Another surprise performance came from Lil Wayne, who joined the musician onstage to sing their songs “Drug Dealer” and “Ay!”

Later on, Halsey and Blackbear joined him to perform “Forget Me Too” and “Make Up Sex,” respectively. Willow and Lavigne, both of whom opened the show, returned to the stage to sing “Emo Girl” and “Bois Lie,” respectively.

Also in attendance were Mod Sun, Lavigne’s fiancé, Barker’s son Landon Barker and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Edgy, Punk Rock Look to Machine Gun Kelly L.A. Concert

Kourtney Kardashian opted for a bold look to attend Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the reality star attended the event, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, wearing a sheer white crop top paired with a black mini skirt and black patent leather coat with feathered cuffs and black knee-high leather platform boots. She wore hair up with strands of hair framing her face.
Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Is Determined

Click here to read the full article. Following an investigation by the office of New York City’s chief medical examiner, the manner of Ivana Trump’s death has been deemed an accident. In a message from NYC’s OCME, the cause of death for Trump was “blunt impact injuries of torso.” Following the determination, the OCME declined any further comment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Obituary: Jessica McClintock Trump, 73, died Thursday in her New York City apartment. She was the first wife of former President Donald Trump, having married him in 1977. The...
