Newton County, GA

Newton County OK's SPLOST list that includes Cousins Center, waterpark

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
 4 days ago

COVINGTON — A project list for spending more than $86 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues was approved by the Newton Board of Commissioners Tuesday night. The list includes two projects not on the initial list — improvements to the R.L. Cousins Community Center and a community...

Rockdale County names Kimbry Peek new Water Resources director

CONYERS — Rockdale County has a new director of the Water Resources Department. Kimbry L. Peek Sr. was appointed by unanimous vote at the July 12 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Following the vote, Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said he was impressed with Peek’s focus on customer service...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers, GA 30012 is issuing a Request For Proposal (RFP) for legal services in regards to real estate sales & acquisitions. Conyers Housing Authority is looking for a qualified legal firm or qualified individual that has experience with Public Housing Authorities, Non-Profit Corporations, and knowledge of HUD (Housing of Urban Development) rules and regulations, to represent and advise Conyers Housing Authority. To request a copy of the RFP and respond as a proposer, please email or call Brooke Alessandrone, Operations Manager/Contracting Officer at 770-483-6975 Brooke@conyershousing.com. The RFP may also be found on our website, www.ConyersHousing.com. The deadline to submit a proposal for this RFP is Friday July, 29th, 2022. 928-75906 7/17 20 24 2022.
CONYERS, GA
Monroe Local News

Mask mandates return to Gwinnett County Monday

In response to increasing COVID-19 case numbers, Gwinnett County is requiring all employees and strongly encouraging visitors to wear face masks or face coverings while inside county buildings and facilities effective July 18, 2022. Mask requirements for visitors inside courtrooms will be at the discretion of the presiding judge. Gwinnett...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5 In RE: for Adoption of: Kaden Jamal Elder, a minor child NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Corey Sanchez Walker The Petition for the adoption of a minor child was filed in this Court on February 18, 2022, by the Petitioner, alleging that the current whereabouts of the biological father are unknown and asking the Court to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the father with respect to the minor child. You are hereby commanded to and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Tiffany R. Lunn-White, Petitioner's Attorney, whose address is 110 Habersham Drive, Suite 106, Fayetteville, GA 30214, within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication your objections or response to the Petitioner's Petition for the adoption of minor child. This the 6th day of May 2022. Respectfully Submitted, LUNN LAW LLC -s- Taffany R. Lunn-White, Esq. Georgia Bar No: 142367 110 Habersham Drive Suite 106 Fayetteville, GA 30214 901-76085 7/17 24 31 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Mayor Dickens meets with Forest Cove residents to ease relocation concerns

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assured Forest Cove residents on Thursday night that his team had found housing for everyone left in the apartments. So far, only a couple dozen tenants have moved from the deteriorated, federally-subsidized complex in south Atlanta. When the city initially launched its relocation effort at the end of March, it said it hoped to get all roughly 200 tenants by this month.
ATLANTA, GA
Athens reinstates county mask mandate

The Athens-Clarke County government has reinstated its county mask mandate following a COVID-19 data report from July 14, according to the county website. Based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level in Clarke County is “High.” The CDC community level is updated every Thursday by 8 p.m. There have been over 200 cases in the county over the last week, according to CDC data.
ATHENS, GA
LIST | First day of school for metro Atlanta and north Georgia districts

ATLANTA — The new school year is just around the corner, in some cases only a couple weeks away. Below, find a list of when metro Atlanta and north Georgia students return to the classroom. For a district-by-district alphabetical list, scroll further down:. July 29: Chattooga County Schools, Commerce...
ATLANTA, GA
City of Atlanta issues crackdown warning for short-term rental owners

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta has a new warning for people running short-term rentals: City Hall will soon begin cracking down on who can rent out their home. The city will soon begin enforcing a new ordinance designed to have short-term rental owners "held accountable" for community standards. With...
ATLANTA, GA
PHOTOS: Covington Famers Market held Saturday

The Covington Farmers Market drew a crowd of vendors and shoppers Saturday morning, held at the Covington Welcome Center. The market featured flowers, food, crafts and more. The markets are held the first and third Saturdays, May through October. The next market date is Aug. 6.
COVINGTON, GA
CDC Lists Athens-Clarke County at High Transmission Risk of COVID-19

Athens-Clarke County runs a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 according to the CDC’s newest calculations. In the past week, the CDC documented 207 cases per 100,000 Athenians, attributing 5% of in-patient hospitalizations to COVID-19. At COVID-19’s current risk to the community, the CDC recommends that residents take...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

