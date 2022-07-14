ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Newton SPLOST project list

By Alice Queen
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing is a list of projects Newton County has agreed to develop if its 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum is approved Nov. 8. ♦ General government fleet replacement...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

The Citizen Online

Tell council, ‘Stop trying to urbanize Peachtree City’

As all of you should know, Peachtree City has a long officially documented history of maintaining an appropriately lean percentage of multi-family housing. That is not NIMBY, it is rational, intentional planning. As we are witnessing today, back during the Bob Lenox administration the real estate developers found plenty of...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County names Kimbry Peek new Water Resources director

CONYERS — Rockdale County has a new director of the Water Resources Department. Kimbry L. Peek Sr. was appointed by unanimous vote at the July 12 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Following the vote, Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said he was impressed with Peek’s focus on customer service...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers, GA 30012 is issuing a Request For Proposal (RFP) for legal services in regards to real estate sales & acquisitions. Conyers Housing Authority is looking for a qualified legal firm or qualified individual that has experience with Public Housing Authorities, Non-Profit Corporations, and knowledge of HUD (Housing of Urban Development) rules and regulations, to represent and advise Conyers Housing Authority. To request a copy of the RFP and respond as a proposer, please email or call Brooke Alessandrone, Operations Manager/Contracting Officer at 770-483-6975 Brooke@conyershousing.com. The RFP may also be found on our website, www.ConyersHousing.com. The deadline to submit a proposal for this RFP is Friday July, 29th, 2022. 928-75906 7/17 20 24 2022.
CONYERS, GA
WABE

Atlanta Mayor Dickens meets with Forest Cove residents to ease relocation concerns

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assured Forest Cove residents on Thursday night that his team had found housing for everyone left in the apartments. So far, only a couple dozen tenants have moved from the deteriorated, federally-subsidized complex in south Atlanta. When the city initially launched its relocation effort at the end of March, it said it hoped to get all roughly 200 tenants by this month.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Athens reinstates county mask mandate

The Athens-Clarke County government has reinstated its county mask mandate following a COVID-19 data report from July 14, according to the county website. Based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level in Clarke County is “High.” The CDC community level is updated every Thursday by 8 p.m. There have been over 200 cases in the county over the last week, according to CDC data.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Covington Famers Market held Saturday

The Covington Farmers Market drew a crowd of vendors and shoppers Saturday morning, held at the Covington Welcome Center. The market featured flowers, food, crafts and more. The markets are held the first and third Saturdays, May through October. The next market date is Aug. 6.
COVINGTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

City of Atlanta issues crackdown warning for short-term rental owners

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta has a new warning for people running short-term rentals: City Hall will soon begin cracking down on who can rent out their home. The city will soon begin enforcing a new ordinance designed to have short-term rental owners "held accountable" for community standards. With...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Mask mandates return to Gwinnett County Monday

In response to increasing COVID-19 case numbers, Gwinnett County is requiring all employees and strongly encouraging visitors to wear face masks or face coverings while inside county buildings and facilities effective July 18, 2022. Mask requirements for visitors inside courtrooms will be at the discretion of the presiding judge. Gwinnett...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Massive hole on I-75 in Marietta ‘fixed,’ lanes re-open

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The massive hole that opened on Interstate 75 south in Marietta on Saturday has been fixed, Marietta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Authorities are investigating after a giant hole in the middle of a Marietta highway opened Saturday evening. Officials say Interstate 75 southbound at...
MARIETTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5 In RE: for Adoption of: Kaden Jamal Elder, a minor child NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Corey Sanchez Walker The Petition for the adoption of a minor child was filed in this Court on February 18, 2022, by the Petitioner, alleging that the current whereabouts of the biological father are unknown and asking the Court to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the father with respect to the minor child. You are hereby commanded to and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Tiffany R. Lunn-White, Petitioner's Attorney, whose address is 110 Habersham Drive, Suite 106, Fayetteville, GA 30214, within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication your objections or response to the Petitioner's Petition for the adoption of minor child. This the 6th day of May 2022. Respectfully Submitted, LUNN LAW LLC -s- Taffany R. Lunn-White, Esq. Georgia Bar No: 142367 110 Habersham Drive Suite 106 Fayetteville, GA 30214 901-76085 7/17 24 31 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Starbucks workers wanting better benefits picket Midtown Atlanta store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Midtown Starbucks lovers were left having to look for caffeine elsewhere Sunday as baristas picketed outside of the Howell Mill store. “People are struggling to meet the requirements to get insurance, to reap different benefits like the school benefits that they proudly say they offer us then make it to where we can’t achieve enough hours to get those benefits,” said Snow, an employee of the store.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

CDC Lists Athens-Clarke County at High Transmission Risk of COVID-19

Athens-Clarke County runs a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 according to the CDC’s newest calculations. In the past week, the CDC documented 207 cases per 100,000 Athenians, attributing 5% of in-patient hospitalizations to COVID-19. At COVID-19’s current risk to the community, the CDC recommends that residents take...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Discount grocer Lidl sets opening date for Memorial Drive store

German discount grocer Lidl will open its doors to shoppers next month at its newest store on Memorial Drive in Kirkwood. The grand opening on Aug. 17 comes two years after the DeKalb County Commission approved the 30,000 square-foot store in the Parkview Station shopping center at 1855 Memorial Drive. The shopping center is in the city of Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood and near East Lake.
ATLANTA, GA

