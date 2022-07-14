ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Conyers set to approve tax increase

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONYERS — Property owners in the city of Conyers can expect to pay a 10.8% increase in 2022 property taxes. The city has announced plans to approve a 2022 millage rate of 13.82 mills at a Wednesday, Aug. 3 meeting. Although the new millage rate...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Citizen Online

Tell council, ‘Stop trying to urbanize Peachtree City’

As all of you should know, Peachtree City has a long officially documented history of maintaining an appropriately lean percentage of multi-family housing. That is not NIMBY, it is rational, intentional planning. As we are witnessing today, back during the Bob Lenox administration the real estate developers found plenty of...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County headed to arbitration with Jackson over sales tax allocations

JACKSON — Negotiations concerning the distribution of the 1% Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) in Butts County have broken down, mainly between the Board of Commissioners and the city of Jackson. The stalemate means the dispute will head first to non-binding arbitration, and if that fails, then to “baseball arbitration,” where a Superior Court judge will decide on the distribution.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers, GA 30012 is issuing a Request For Proposal (RFP) for legal services in regards to real estate sales & acquisitions. Conyers Housing Authority is looking for a qualified legal firm or qualified individual that has experience with Public Housing Authorities, Non-Profit Corporations, and knowledge of HUD (Housing of Urban Development) rules and regulations, to represent and advise Conyers Housing Authority. To request a copy of the RFP and respond as a proposer, please email or call Brooke Alessandrone, Operations Manager/Contracting Officer at 770-483-6975 Brooke@conyershousing.com. The RFP may also be found on our website, www.ConyersHousing.com. The deadline to submit a proposal for this RFP is Friday July, 29th, 2022. 928-75906 7/17 20 24 2022.
CONYERS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
Conyers, GA
Business
Conyers, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County names Kimbry Peek new Water Resources director

CONYERS — Rockdale County has a new director of the Water Resources Department. Kimbry L. Peek Sr. was appointed by unanimous vote at the July 12 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Following the vote, Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said he was impressed with Peek’s focus on customer service...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens reinstates county mask mandate

The Athens-Clarke County government has reinstated its county mask mandate following a COVID-19 data report from July 14, according to the county website. Based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level in Clarke County is “High.” The CDC community level is updated every Thursday by 8 p.m. There have been over 200 cases in the county over the last week, according to CDC data.
ATHENS, GA
WABE

Atlanta Mayor Dickens meets with Forest Cove residents to ease relocation concerns

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assured Forest Cove residents on Thursday night that his team had found housing for everyone left in the apartments. So far, only a couple dozen tenants have moved from the deteriorated, federally-subsidized complex in south Atlanta. When the city initially launched its relocation effort at the end of March, it said it hoped to get all roughly 200 tenants by this month.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#City Hall
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5 In RE: for Adoption of: Kaden Jamal Elder, a minor child NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Corey Sanchez Walker The Petition for the adoption of a minor child was filed in this Court on February 18, 2022, by the Petitioner, alleging that the current whereabouts of the biological father are unknown and asking the Court to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the father with respect to the minor child. You are hereby commanded to and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Tiffany R. Lunn-White, Petitioner's Attorney, whose address is 110 Habersham Drive, Suite 106, Fayetteville, GA 30214, within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication your objections or response to the Petitioner's Petition for the adoption of minor child. This the 6th day of May 2022. Respectfully Submitted, LUNN LAW LLC -s- Taffany R. Lunn-White, Esq. Georgia Bar No: 142367 110 Habersham Drive Suite 106 Fayetteville, GA 30214 901-76085 7/17 24 31 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

City of Atlanta issues crackdown warning for short-term rental owners

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta has a new warning for people running short-term rentals: City Hall will soon begin cracking down on who can rent out their home. The city will soon begin enforcing a new ordinance designed to have short-term rental owners "held accountable" for community standards. With...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Fulton probe heats up; Abrams clears stance on defunding police; Pain of inflation

Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, Political science professor & department chair, Clark Atlanta University. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, Political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rene Alegria, CEO, Mundo Hispanico. The breakdown:. 1. 14th District race continues fundraising. Incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has raised more than $10 million dollars and spent $7.9...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from Board of Commissioners

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its June 21 regular meeting to approve a $3,599,247 contract for design-build services regarding the renovation of Mickie D. Cochran Park in Stockbridge. The contract was awarded to McDonough-based J.R. Bowman Construction Co. and the work will be funded by the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Schools will not be extending meals at no cost this school year

Eligible families can apply for reduced price or free meals. Walton County School District is advising parents the the USDA has not given school districts the ability to extend meals at no cost for the upcoming school year so families will be required to either pay for meals or be determined eligible to receive free or reduced price meals.
WXIA 11 Alive

Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Covington Famers Market held Saturday

The Covington Farmers Market drew a crowd of vendors and shoppers Saturday morning, held at the Covington Welcome Center. The market featured flowers, food, crafts and more. The markets are held the first and third Saturdays, May through October. The next market date is Aug. 6.
COVINGTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Mask mandates return to Gwinnett County Monday

In response to increasing COVID-19 case numbers, Gwinnett County is requiring all employees and strongly encouraging visitors to wear face masks or face coverings while inside county buildings and facilities effective July 18, 2022. Mask requirements for visitors inside courtrooms will be at the discretion of the presiding judge. Gwinnett...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia man gets 19-plus-year sentence for filing false returns

ATHENS — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 230 months in prison for charges related to his filing of dozens of fraudulent tax returns on behalf of multiple sham trusts. Marquet Mattox of Lilburn was convicted by a federal jury on Aug. 18, 2021, of wire fraud, false claims and theft of government funds. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from 2016 to 2018 Mattox filed more than 30 fraudulent federal income tax returns with the IRS in the names of approximately 12 different trusts. On those returns, Mattox falsely reported that the trusts had withheld large amounts of taxes on purported interest income, thereby entitling the trusts to refunds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy