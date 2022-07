Watch: Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend. Rebel Wilson's latest video with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma is music to our ears. On July 14, the Pitch Perfect star shared a video of Ramona pushing her as she sits on a golden swing. In the clip, the couple is seen having an adorable moment with the two smiling as they look at each other. "Thanks babe for giving me a push!" Rebel wrote in her caption. "IDK what we're doing here…but I love every second of it! #R&R."

