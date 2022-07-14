22-year-old man dead after a motorcycle crash near Holland (Park Township, MI)
Nationwide Report
On Wednesday, a 22-year-old man lost his life following a traffic accident near Holland. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place just before midnight on Ottawa Beach Road near the intersection of Counts Cove in Park Township [...]
More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Detroit Accident News
- Recent Grand Rapids Accident News
- Recent Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Michigan Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Michigan? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1