22-year-old man dead after a motorcycle crash near Holland (Park Township, MI)

 4 days ago

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old man lost his life following a traffic accident near Holland. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place just before midnight on Ottawa Beach Road near the intersection of Counts Cove in Park Township [...]

