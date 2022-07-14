ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shark Awareness Day Is JAWSome

By Shannon Campbell

Shark Awareness Day is observed on July 14 to highlight sharks' importance and the need to conserve them. Sharks are extremely vital to marine ecosystems and people, and several populations are under threat of extinction.

Shark finning and the worldwide fin trade epidemic kill 100 million sharks each year. Shark fisheries target the apex predators, and it has been reported that large species of sharks have declined since the 1970s. The Shark Research Institute describes shark finning as catching sharks and hacking off their fins before throwing them back into the ocean. Most sharks are still alive and die a slow and agonizing death by drowning or bleeding out.

Sharks are important to the ecosystem around us for a vast number of reasons. Being apex predators, they maintain the food chain below them; without them, our entire ecosystem could fall out of place. Vital habitats, such as our reefs, could be destroyed, and without our reefs, beaches could see serious erosion and more storm surges. Not only that, but shark ecotourism is a billion-dollar industry. The economy would be greatly affected by the loss of many shark populations.

Tagging and rules and restrictions are now aiding the species, but more education is needed to ensure everyone is on board with the notion. Stricter and more enforceable bans and regulations to keep populations stable are needed. Millions of sharks are killed throughout the year, and it's up to more conservation efforts to save the populations.

If you're wondering how you can aid in the conservation of sharks, Mystic Aquarium has posted the following steps:

  • Pledge to never consume or serve shark fin soup. Contact your government representatives and sign a petition to support a ban on the shark fin trade.
  • Never buy shark cartilage, liver oil, skin, teeth, or jaws.
  • If you choose to eat seafood, make sure it's sustainable.
  • Educate your community about the importance of protecting sharks.
  • Donate to or volunteer with a reputable shark conservation organization, such as Shark Savers, Project Aware, or Oceana.

Stay tuned for Shark Week premiering July 24 on Discovery and Discovery +. If you can't wait for this legendary week, National Geographic's Shark Fest debuted on July 10 and will run for four weeks to commemorate the program's tenth anniversary.

Comments / 1

Sea Creature Feature of The Week: Whale Shark

The name of this species is conflicting. Is it a whale or a shark? The answer? The largest species of shark in our current ecosystem. There is no need to play the jaws theme song around these gentle giants. Whale Sharks are filter feeders that collect tiny plankton and fish eggs as they swim about the ocean with their incredibly large mouths open. As said by Oceana, scientists believe some individuals swim across entire oceans just in time for a plankton bloom or a mass spawning of fish or coral eggs. The species are extremely slow-moving and only swim at speeds of around 3 miles per hour. World Wilde Life explains Whale sharks can process more than 1585 gallons of water an hour through their gills.
WILDLIFE
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Shark Fin Soup#Shark Finning#Shark Cartilage
