Massapequa Park Woman Accused Of DWI With Child Passenger, Striking Parked Vehicle In Wantagh

Valerie Decker Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A 46-year-old woman was accused of driving while intoxicated with an 8-year-old passenger in the vehicle and striking a parked vehicle on Long Island.

Valerie Decker, of Massapequa Park, was arrested in Wantagh at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Decker attempted to parallel park a 2017 Dodge Ram in front of 2166 Wantagh Avenue, the location of Maplewood School & Summer Program, and struck a 2019 Infiniti.

Police said the Infiniti was occupied by a 50-year-old woman.

When officers arrived, they saw Decker driving away from the scene, traveling south on Wantagh Avenue, authorities said.

They pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Wantagh Avenue and Merrick Road and arrested Decker without incident, NCPD said.

Police said Decker's son, who was a passenger in the Dodge, was released into the custody of a family member.

No injuries were reported, police said.

NCPD said Decker was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated

Aggravated DWI with a child passenger less than 16 years old (Leandra’s Law)

Endangering the welfare of a child

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Her arraignment was set for Thursday, July 14, authorities said.

