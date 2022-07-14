ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

‘Moth-ers’ prepare to celebrate National Moth Week

By TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer
East Brunswick Sentinel
East Brunswick Sentinel
 4 days ago
EAST BRUNSWICK – The “moth-ers” are gearing up for National Moth Week. The public is invited to attend Moth Night at Community Park off Dunham’s Corner Road at 8:30 p.m. July 23. The free event will allow visitors of all ages to observe moths and caterpillars in their natural...

