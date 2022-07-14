Indigenous people fight to save New York shoreline and heritage

Readers Digest is calling what is a statewide landmark New York's coolest secret location. My first thought when I saw this recognition was "Maybe it is a secret for those living outside of New York." Regardless of who these spots are secrets for, Reader's Digest has compiled their list of The Coolest Secret Location in all 50 United States.
One year ago we were warned of the Gypsy Moth's destruction of trees here in New York State. These specific moths gobble up leaves on a variety of trees leaving behind leafless trees long before the leaves would have fallen on their own. Today we have a similar yet different...
In the grand scheme of things, New York State is not exactly a state that is universally beloved by outsiders; even current residents for that matter. Its cost of living and high taxes are typically the biggest reason for that, along with the weather and harsh winters for certain regions of the state.
Across New York State, this activity is now banned at all state parks, beaches and playgrounds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:
LANSING, N.Y.—Jay Dietershagen crossed the finish line right around 6 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a blue and gold ballon-adorned arch at Myers Point in Lansing that marked the end of a journey that spanned thousands of miles over the last several days. A small crowd including friends and family welcomed him back.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s latest gun control package will restrict individuals with conceal carry firearm licenses from carrying their firearm in numerous places, which for some licensees will require thoughtful planning when they go out in public with their gun. Retired peace officers licensed to carry are...
A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
Rent prices are already ridiculously high here in New York State and then here comes your greedy landlord raising the rent when it's time to renew your lease, right? I mean their mortgage most likely didn't go up, they probably didn't add any really cool new amenities and they probably haven't upgraded anything in years. So what's up with raising the rent?
The debate rages on, do Mountain Lions live in New York State?. According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Eastern Cougar, also known as Mountain Lion, does not have a native population here in the Empire State. So, why do people keep reporting sightings of the big cat?
Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
There are dozens of Upstate New York restaurants that are blessed to be located on the region's spectacular waterways. From Lake Champlain to the Finger Lakes, and from the Hudson River to Western New York, these restaurants have taken full use of their beautiful watery front doors. "Dock and Dine"...
Three Upstate and Western New York cities have been put on blast for their crime rates and quality of life. But do they deserve the dishonor of being named among the 50 worst to live in the United States? We think not as these rankings come from the outside looking in, and it is easy to cast stones without living and breathing what a city is really all about.
The New York State DEC has been contacted by several concerned residents in Western New York who say a mountain lion has been on the prowl. And indeed, when looking at this still shot from a trail cam, this feline does appear to have mountain lion-esque characteristics. The color scheme is on brand, and its musculature is pretty impressive.
It was July 13th, 1977. New York City was in a bad place. Crime was rampant and a serial killer, known as the Son of Sam, was on the loose. Not to mention, NYC was in the middle of an intense heatwave. A series of lightning strikes at a power...
Back in 2020, when movie theatres across the country were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic, drive-in movie theaters became a go-to spot for anyone looking to have some safe and socially-distant fun. The recent disappointment of the sale and closing of Sunset Drive-In in Middleport is...
(WSYR-TV) — In need of some fried dough, truck pulls, and good ol’ country music? Head out to a County Fair in New York this summer!. Below are listings of County Fairs that are still set for the summer of 2022. Lewis County Fair – July 19 to...
Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
Thinking of stockpiling cheap gas? Well, think again. Did you know that New York State has set a limit regarding how much gasoline you can purchase at a gas station?. Gas prices remain pretty high. In May and June, it seemed like every new day brought a new record for the price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State.
Lenox, N.Y. — A pit bull owner who repeatedly punched and robbed a 62-year-old runner in Madison County was arrested Friday, troopers said. The 62-year-old man was running along a trail at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lenox when he saw two pit bulls off their leashes acting aggressively, according to a news release sent by State police Saturday.
Fox News Meteorologist Janice Dean says New York Governor Kathy Hochul broke her promise to Dean's family and everyone grieving from a COVID nursing home death. We're talking about it on Syracuse's Morning News. LISTEN LIVE!
