ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Indigenous people fight to save New York shoreline and heritage

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shinnecock tribe in Long Island is taking matters into their...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

National Magazine Calls Local Landmark NY’s “Best Kept Secret Place”

Readers Digest is calling what is a statewide landmark New York's coolest secret location. My first thought when I saw this recognition was "Maybe it is a secret for those living outside of New York." Regardless of who these spots are secrets for, Reader's Digest has compiled their list of The Coolest Secret Location in all 50 United States.
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

The Three Most Hates Places in New York State

In the grand scheme of things, New York State is not exactly a state that is universally beloved by outsiders; even current residents for that matter. Its cost of living and high taxes are typically the biggest reason for that, along with the weather and harsh winters for certain regions of the state.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

New York State Bans This At All State Parks, Beaches, And Playgrounds

Across New York State, this activity is now banned at all state parks, beaches and playgrounds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Long Island#Shoreline#Tribe#Rising Sea Levels
95.3 Big Kat

Enormous, Wild Drive-Thru Safari Coming To Upstate New York

Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
LIFESTYLE
Hot 99.1

See The 3 Upstate NY Cities Ranked Among 50 Worst To Live In US

Three Upstate and Western New York cities have been put on blast for their crime rates and quality of life. But do they deserve the dishonor of being named among the 50 worst to live in the United States? We think not as these rankings come from the outside looking in, and it is easy to cast stones without living and breathing what a city is really all about.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Big Frog 104

Did This New York Trail Cam Pick Up Footage of a Mountain Lion?

The New York State DEC has been contacted by several concerned residents in Western New York who say a mountain lion has been on the prowl. And indeed, when looking at this still shot from a trail cam, this feline does appear to have mountain lion-esque characteristics. The color scheme is on brand, and its musculature is pretty impressive.
UTICA, NY
KISS 104.1

Only 22 Drive-In Theaters Are Left In New York State

Back in 2020, when movie theatres across the country were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic, drive-in movie theaters became a go-to spot for anyone looking to have some safe and socially-distant fun. The recent disappointment of the sale and closing of Sunset Drive-In in Middleport is...
MIDDLEPORT, NY
localsyr.com

New York County Fairs to attend this summer

(WSYR-TV) — In need of some fried dough, truck pulls, and good ol’ country music? Head out to a County Fair in New York this summer!. Below are listings of County Fairs that are still set for the summer of 2022. Lewis County Fair – July 19 to...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Warning For Facebook Marketplace Users In New York State

Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
INTERNET
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Has Limit For Amount Of Gas Residents Can Keep

Thinking of stockpiling cheap gas? Well, think again. Did you know that New York State has set a limit regarding how much gasoline you can purchase at a gas station?. Gas prices remain pretty high. In May and June, it seemed like every new day brought a new record for the price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy