Waterbury, VT

‘Promote letting go’

The Valley Reporter
 2 days ago

I was invited to join the Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition in April to discuss the impact of trauma associated with the use of restraint and seclusion. I have since followed the process of policy review by the Harwood Unified Union School District. I am impressed by the depth and...

The Valley Reporter

‘This is sad’

My husband and I have attended this parade since 1989 and, up until this year, have totally enjoyed it. We always set up our chairs on the northeast corner of the bridge, next to the Pitcher Inn. We arrived at 8 a.m. and met with security who told us our chairs could not be on the road, but on grass, due to floats passing by. No problem, we did as told. Everything was fine until the cannon was fired and the parade started. People kept coming to the bridge wanting to cross but were told they could not until the end of the parade. So, they just stood in front of us, on the road, which we were not allowed to sit on, blocking our view, and in some cases, refusing to move. There were at least six security guards on the bridge, and when people near us complained that security should have moved back further in the crowd to move them back from the bridge, which at this point, had become a bottleneck, matters only got worse when security refused to do that. I had hoped to video the parade, but all I got was people standing in front of my camera. At one point, a woman who was turned away from crossing the bridge, actually sat on my feet rather than move back. This may be the last time we attend the parade.
WARREN, VT
The Valley Reporter

Climate scientists address a crowd in first Community Climate Chat

On Tuesday, July 5, Friends of the Mad River and the Mad River Valley Planning District hosted over 100 community members at the Lareau Farm in Waitsfield to explore the current and future climate change impacts in the Mad River Valley. The evening was headlined by Dr. Gillian Galford and Dr. Stephen Posner, lead authors on the recent Vermont Climate Assessment. The event was moderated by Heather Furman, state director of the Nature Conservancy in Vermont.
WAITSFIELD, VT
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
The Valley Reporter

Harwood XC fun runs begin July 18

The Harwood cross-country summer fun runs will be held on the same venue and terrain used for the 2022 Mad Dash, on the trails at Harwood Union. Runs/walks will take place every Monday evening from July 18 until the start of school. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Runs/walks begin at 6:30 p.m.
MORETOWN, VT
Local
Vermont Society
City
Waterbury, VT
The Valley Reporter

Mad River Riders suggest avoiding trail to fledgling raptors

A Waitsfield mountain biker riding on the trails in the Howe Block of the Camel’s Hump State Forest was dived bombed by an aggressive northern goshawk protecting its nest over the weekend. That rider, Audrey Huffman, suggested to the Mad River Riders that that section of the trails, Busternut,...
WAITSFIELD, VT

