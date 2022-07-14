ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trial Date Coming Soon For Curtis

By News Edge Newsroom
Cover picture for the articleA trial date could be approaching for Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis, who is charged with the October 2021 murder of her 5-month-old son. During her Wednesday appearance in Trigg County Circuit Court, 56th Judicial Circuit Judge Jamus Redd set her next pre-trial conference for 2 PM August 10, and also noted...

whvoradio.com

Grand Jury Returns Assault, Robbery And Burglary Indictments

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments for assault, robbery and burglary-related crimes. 19-year old Emonie A. Evans, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of first-degree attempted assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from May when Hopkinsville Police went to a home on Grandview Drive to serve Evans several felony warrants. When officers arrived and looked through the window they reportedly saw Evans laying on a bed with a gun on his waist. After police said they surrounded the home, Evans came out of the house unarmed. During a search of the house, police found the gun, covered up, behind a dryer. Officers also located a marijuana blunt and ammunition inside the home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Symsonia woman arrested on Paducah drug charges

A Symsonia woman was arrested Sunday night as the result of a traffic stop on Caldwell Street. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that the stop occurred at approximately 9:30 pm. During the investigation, it was discovered that a passenger in the vehicle, 43-year-old Chasidy Fowler, allegedly was in possession...
SYMSONIA, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With DUI In Trigg County

A Pennsylvania man was charged with DUI after arguing over buying more alcohol in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of US 68 and Interstate 24 for Darash Miller who had been arguing with clerks at two gas stations over buying alcohol.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating assault with knife

Hopkinsville police are investigating an assault with a knife from Sunday afternoon on Canton Street. The 25-year old male victim was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a severe laceration after he was cut by a person he knew near the intersection of Canton and Country Club Lane a few minutes before 4 p.m., according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Jett Trial Date To Be Soon Set In Dullenty Murder

Once again, the setting of a trial date looms in the case of 48-year-old Harold “Butch” Jett — an Illinois man and family relative charged in the October 21, 2021 Trigg County murder of his aunt, Mary Dullenty. During a Friday pre-trial conference in the 56th Judicial...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested following late night traffic stop

A Paducah man was arrested late Saturday night following a traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a vehicle was stopped on South 30th Street, near Fairmont Drive. The driver, 21-year-old Jordan L. Harmon, was found to have oxycodone with him, and no prescription for the medication. Harmon...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest, recovery of stolen motorcycle

A traffic stop Saturday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man, and recovery of a stolen motorcycle. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy stopped a motorcycle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive, at approximately 3:30 pm. The driver, 49-year-old Shane L. Jones, was found...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Hit And Run Crash

A Hopkinsville man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a wreck on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Tyler Brinkerhoff struck a utility pole on Harrison Street and then fled the area before law enforcement arrived. Witnesses were reportedly able to describe...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Fourteen Years After Murders, Dunlap Seeks New Trial

Friday morning, via video teleconference, 56th Judicial Circuit Judge Jamus Redd sat alone in the quiet third floor of the Trigg County Judicial Center — and heard Kevin Wayne Dunlap’s defense team request a new trial in the capital case. Dunlap’s new public defender, Margaret O’Donnell, and her...
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a suspicious subject on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 38-year-old Wilford Smith was found kicking a door to a home and was under the influence of some kind of substance. After he...
WEHT/WTVW

Man tells police he has COVID, coughs in officer’s face

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A felony shoplifting investigation led to an assault-related arrest Friday in Muhlenberg County. The Central City Police Department says they were assisting other agencies in the investigation when they pulled over a Nissan. Police believed a man of interest was in the vehicle. After pulling over the Nissan, officers say […]
whopam.com

Grand jury to hear case against South Elm shooting suspects

A Christian County Grand Jury will soon hear the allegations against the men accused of being involved in a shots fired incident from July 7 at West First and South Elm Street. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius Polk of Hopkinsville with attempted...
whopam.com

Evergreen Park Drive shooting suspect waives hearing

The suspect recently arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Evergreen Park Drive in May waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Christian District Court Friday. Hopkinsville police served 19-year old Jacquan Redd of Hopkinsville with a warrant for attempted assault in the first-degree, three counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of criminal mischief.
whvoradio.com

All Lanes of I-24 Reopened at 42mm in Lyon County

All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at the 42-mile marker in Lyon County. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District One Public Information Officer Keith Todd said the initial multi-vehicle crash at this site involved a SEMI pulling a tanker loaded with hydrofluoric acid. During the crash, the tanker separated from the tractor rig and rolled down an embankment into a ditch.
LYON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Indictments returned for shooting, stabbing, robbery incidents

Men accused in shootings, a stabbing and an armed robbery were indicted Friday by a Christian County grand jury. Indicted for attempted first-degree assault, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a handgun by a felon is 19-year old Emonie Evans of Hopkinsville. Evans allegedly...
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-Vehicle Accident with Injuries

GRAVES COUNTY, KY- On Saturday at about 12:23 p.m., Sheriff Jon Hayden reports that Sgt. Richard Edwards responded to a multi vehicle accident with injuries on US 45 North at KY 849 East in Hickory. 48-year-old Belinda Thomas was crossing US 45 North from KY 849 West and failed to...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Sheriff Makes Public Statement Regarding Investigation

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he does not plan to resign despite an ongoing state police investigation concerning alleged misconduct by the sheriff. Sheriff Acree told the News Edge Wednesday morning he is cooperating fully with state police regarding the investigation. He said he has not been in contact...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Sheriff And Trigg County Fiscal Court Named In Lawsuit

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Trigg County Fiscal Court are named in a lawsuit filed by two former sheriff’s deputies who were recently fired from the sheriff’s department. Former Sheriff’s Department Major Mike Sandbrink and Sergeant Michelle Kent jointly filed the lawsuit in Trigg County Circuit Court...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

