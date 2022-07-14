ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Issues Warning: Virus Dangerous to Infants Circulating in 'Multiple' States

By Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents of infants should be on the lookout for symptoms of a virus that has been detected in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory on July 12 for parechovirus after one infant death and other reports of the virus in...

Comments / 109

cereal killer
4d ago

All these viruses just popping up out of nowhere. I know that’s life but it’s just constantly all the sudden. It’s hard to not believe that they’re being released on purpose. Birth rates have plummeted.

Reply(7)
119
Charles Boblitz
3d ago

All these viruses and our government is so concerned but borders wide open 2 jabs and 6 boosters and read something like not effective on this next variant. Billions going overseas stock piles of fuel and weapons at a all time low . Come on people open them eyes

Reply(3)
47
Economy Crash 11/22
4d ago

Man the media, governments, and government agencies are non stop attempting to spread fear the past couple years. How are so many citizens completely OK with our Government spreading fear to control populations. Welfare, and participation trophies have destroyed this country.

Reply(4)
56
AOL Corp

Missouri patient dies from brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming at Iowa beach

A Missouri patient infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba after swimming at a beach has died, the state health department told CNN on Friday. The victim’s name will not be released. It’s the first confirmed case of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), in Missouri in 35 years. Only 154 cases have been identified in the United States since 1962, said Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for DHSS in a previous statement.
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
contagionlive.com

Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand

The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
