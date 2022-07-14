ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, VT

‘This is sad’

The Valley Reporter
 2 days ago

My husband and I have attended this parade since 1989 and, up until this year, have totally enjoyed it. We always set up our chairs on the northeast corner of the bridge, next to the Pitcher Inn. We arrived at 8 a.m. and met with security who told us our chairs...

www.valleyreporter.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Breakfast on the Farm event sold out Saturday

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two years of going virtual, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is back in-person. The event is sold out for the first time ever with more than 2,000 guests expected at the breakfast and tour at Gosliga Farm in Addison. Breakfast on the Farm connects visitors...
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Precious

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Precious, a three-year-old female. This pretty kitty is, well, precious. She’s a sensitive gal who enjoys the simple things in life - naps on the couch, basking in a patch of sunlight, and of course plenty of tasty treats. She’s looking for a comfy home to call her own and a family to love.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Z107.3

Why Are Folks Tying Big, Long Sticks to Guardrails Up in the County?

There are several cool things about driving up North. All one has to do is take a drive in southern Maine, and you will be agitated beyond belief. Between all the historically bad drivers from other parts of New England, you also get to enjoy all the local jerks that drive tens times worse because of the aggravating tourists. Tourists bring out the worst in Maine drivers, for sure.
MAINE STATE
The Valley Reporter

Not always about the money

Travel and Leisure magazine recently published a list of the most beautiful places in the U.S. Not surprisingly the Cape Cod National Seashore was the top choice for Massachusetts. Well, if you’ve ever visited the Mad River Valley on a gloriously sunny day in May, or walked along Waitsfield’s Common Road during peak foliage, then you will know why the Mad River Valley got the nod for Vermont!
WAITSFIELD, VT
Addison Independent

Free mobile eats driven by a spiritual calling

MIDDLEBURY — You might not see StreetGreens pulling into Foodaroo, downtown Middlebury’s annual gathering of food trucks that dispense inventive nosh options to enjoy with a hearty helping of outdoor entertainment. But StreetGreens has carved out its own niche, delivering fresh, tasty food in front of locations like...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Tunbridge World’s Fair goes to the dogs, show dogs that is

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge World’s Fair is known for its ag and animals, so it is fitting that once a year the fairgrounds also hosts a dog show. Dogs of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff at the annual Vermont Scenic Circuit Dog Show. Lisa Williams...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Breakfast on the Farm event returns to Vergennes

Vergennes, VT — Vermonters will be able to get to know some of their local farmers at an event this weekend. Established in 2015, The Vermont Breakfast on the Farm event is back after having to go virtual over the last two years, and organizers say over 2,000 people are expected at the event.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Changes coming to Vermont Foodbank’s ‘Veggie Van Go’ program

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes are coming to the Vermont Foodbank’s “Veggie Van Go” program. The program distributes fresh produce and other foods to Vermonters through schools and hospitals across the state. Some who use the program pick up for multiple families or other anti-hunger nonprofits across...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington mayor comes down with COVID on vacation in Italy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has tested positive for COVID during his family vacation in Italy. His office says he tested positive Wednesday and that his symptoms are mild and improving. They say he is following CDC guidance to avoid travel and take extra precautions. The mayor was fully vaccinated and received a second booster shot in June.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Brewers Festival kicks off on the Burlington Waterfront next week for the first time since 2019. This year there are 37 breweries and 270 beers to try over the three festival that starts Thursday. Upwards of 7,000 attendees are expected but it’s not sold out yet.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
Live 95.9

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
Addison Independent

Middlebury to revisit cannabis store policy

MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury selectboard on Tuesday agreed to hold a second public hearing on a series of sweeping municipal zoning bylaw revisions, but only after carving proposed cannabis retail rules out of the package for a separate review and approval timeline. The board took that step to enhance...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Moderate drought reported in Vt., NH; water restrictions imposed

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and some communities are asking residents to reduce water use as much of the state is in a moderate drought. More than half of Maine and parts of eastern Vermont are also in a moderate drought, and a...
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Climate scientists address a crowd in first Community Climate Chat

On Tuesday, July 5, Friends of the Mad River and the Mad River Valley Planning District hosted over 100 community members at the Lareau Farm in Waitsfield to explore the current and future climate change impacts in the Mad River Valley. The evening was headlined by Dr. Gillian Galford and Dr. Stephen Posner, lead authors on the recent Vermont Climate Assessment. The event was moderated by Heather Furman, state director of the Nature Conservancy in Vermont.
WAITSFIELD, VT

Comments / 0

