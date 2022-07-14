ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers release statement following murder indictments

By Bethany Fowler
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnAw2_0gfjkfL800

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The lawyers for Alex Murdaugh released a statement Thursday following his indictment for murder.

A grand jury indicted Mardaugh for two counts of murder for both his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffen, Murduagh’s lawyers, said he wants his friends and family to know that he had nothing to do with the death of his wife and son.

Sources: Alex Murdaugh to face charges in deaths of wife, son

Here is the full statement:

Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world.

It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them. We are immediately filing a motion for a speedy trial, we are requesting that the Attorney General turn over all evidence within 30 days as required by law and we demand to have a trial within 60 days of receiving that evidence.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffen
