ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert announces he is receiving treatment for cancer

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmvL1_0gfjkQ3700

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has announced he is being treated for cancer and will be “disappearing for a while” to focus on his recovery.

The Welsh stand-up, 53, shared a message on his official Facebook page thanking the staff at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, where he is being treated.

Gilbert said that prior to his diagnosis he had been a patron of the centre for a decade but “never imagined” he would become a patient there.

He did not confirm the type of cancer he is being treated for.

A regular guest on shows such as Would I Lie to You?, QI and Mock the Week, Gilbert also hosted the final series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2015.

While I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible

He said: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

“I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone … but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40-minute rant about orange squash.”

Gilbert thanked his close friends and family for their support “over the last few weeks and months (and years)”.

He added: “I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery.”

Velindre Cancer Centre said in a statement on its Facebook page: “For over 10 years, patron Rhod Gilbert has provided exceptional support for Velindre Cancer Charity and has always been an advocate for the passionate efforts of our Velindre Cancer Centre staff, donors and fundraisers.

“Rhod has become a special member of our Velindre family and we are sure you will join us in sending him your very best wishes during this time.”

Gilbert married his long-term partner, writer and comedian Sian Harries, in 2013.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former BBC boss criticises Nadine Dorries but says her instincts are ‘not wrong’

A former BBC boss has criticised Nadine Dorries and her string of “gaffes” in the role as Culture secretary, but says some of her instincts are “not wrong”. Roger Mosey, who was appointed head of BBC News in 2003, said Dorries appointment to the position by Boris Johnson was “punishment in itself” but that the “substance of her policies was worse”.
TENNIS
newschain

England, Germany, Spain and Netherlands among Euro 2022 quarter-final line-up

Euro 2022 has reached the quarter-final stage with Europe’s big guns still in contention for glory. Hosts England, eight-times winners Germany, rising force Spain and reigning champions the Netherlands have safely negotiated their way to the knockout stage, Sarina Wiegman’s side and the Germans having done so impressively with 100 per cent records.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhod Gilbert
newschain

English Heritage signs up its first female pirate

English Heritage has recruited its first female pirate. Freyja Eagling, 18, will take part in re-enactments at Pendennis, Dover and Scarborough castles this summer as part of a new series of live events. Despite only recently completing her A-levels, Eagling has years of experience as a historic interpreter. She has...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Velindre Cancer Centre#Qi#Nhs
newschain

Belgium join Group D winners France in Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Belgium joined Group D winners France in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Italy at the Academy Stadium in Manchester. France went into their final group game already assured of top spot, but were denied a 100 per cent record by Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s injury-time penalty in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Dylan Reid rebuffs Celtic interest to stay at St Mirren

St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid has rebuffed overtures from Celtic to stay at the Paisley club. Buddies boss Stephen Robinson confirmed earlier in the week that the Scottish champions had spoken to the 17-year-old midfielder. Reports claimed the fee would be £125,000 while Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou suggested the player...
SOCCER
newschain

Tom Tugendhat quiet on preferred candidate after exiting Tory leadership race

Tom Tugendhat, who was on eliminated from the race to replace Boris Johnson on Monday, has not yet said which candidate he will now back. Pitching himself as the candidate to offer a clean start for the Conservative Party, the backbench MP was widely seen to have performed strongly in the campaign and TV debates before being knocked out of the contest in the third ballot of Tory MPs.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Tammy Beaumont hits superb century as England hammer South Africa in third ODI

Tammy Beaumont scored a stunning century as England took an 8-2 series lead with a 109-run victory over South Africa in the third one-day international at Leicester. In the sweltering heat, England stormed to their fifth-highest one-day international total after being put in to bat, and their 371 for seven proved too much for the Proteas.
WORLD
newschain

Josh Kerr ready to turn the heat up on his rivals in Eugene

Josh Kerr admits he has already started the mind games ahead of his 1500m final showdown with Timothy Cheruiyot and Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The Scot is aiming to improve on his Olympic bronze at the World Championships on Tuesday. Kerr won his heat on Sunday in three minutes 36.92 seconds, ahead...
SPORTS
newschain

Napoli sign defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on permanent deal

Napoli have signed defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. The 22-year-old Norway international joined Albion in 2018 and spent the first half of last season on loan with Stoke before making a temporary move to Genoa in the January transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy