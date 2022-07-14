Church Announcement-Kids Crusade at First Assembly of God

****Correction: In the printed article, Marlon Davidson was listed incorrectly as Marlon Davis. Davidson is a huge inspiration for the city of Greenville and the Tigers football players. He maintained an outstanding career at Auburn University and continues that same passion with the Atlanta Falcons. The Advocate apologizes for the mistake and any confusion it may have caused. The article below has been corrected and will rerun in this week’s edition with the correction. Our main focus was to showcase the hard work that the Tiger football crew and players put into the sport and regret that an error on our behalf diminished the spotlight on them or Marlon Davidson and the continued work he does here in Greenville. ****

GREENVILLE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO