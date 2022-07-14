Church Announcement-Kids Crusade at First Assembly of God

The Montgomery Country Club was filled with excitement on Saturday, May 7 as the Montgomery Debutante Assembly carried on its tradition by hosting the 52nd Debutante Assembly Ball. The Montgomery Debutante Assembly Ball, originally called the Magnolia Ball, began in 1967 and had the distinction of being the first ball...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area that was once thriving with businesses and people during the Civil Rights era is now dormant, and two organizations are working together to revitalize it. Pounds of Hope, Inc. General Manager Joyce Pearson and Westside Wood Works Home Builder Mike Bunce say they have...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The parents of Nelson Harris are grieving. Weeks ago, their 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at their home along Cherry Street in Montgomery. “I had just got off work and told him that I was going to take a shower when...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WSFA 12 News News Director Scott Duff has announced he will be leaving Montgomery after 16 years. Scott, who has been with WSFA since Oct. 2006, will take on the same position at Hawaii News Now, WSFA 12 News’ sister station in Honolulu. WSFA...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to Thursday’s deadly shooting. John Henfield Jr., 23, of Montgomery, is charged with murder. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, although his mug shot and bail information are not available yet. Police...
An Alabama man was killed by a lightning strike when he and a group of people floating on a creek were caught in a thunderstorm. Greg Shipp, of Brewtom, was found unresponsive on a sandbar along Burnt Corn Creek during a thunderstorm on July 9. Capt. James Carroll with the...
Two 19-year-olds have been charged with murder in the Fourth of July shooting death of a man in Montgomery. Cortez Marquette McDade Jr. was arrested Thursday in the July 4 slaying of 45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon-Rosales. The deadly shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. that Monday in the 3000 block of Harris...
Montgomery Police, family and friends are looking for Selma resident Christopher Williams who was last seen on Saturday, July 9. According to a social media post, Williams was last seen in Montgomery leaving Baptist South Medical Center wearing a “burgundy Alabama college” shirt. Williams, 26, is listed as...
****Correction: In the printed article, Marlon Davidson was listed incorrectly as Marlon Davis. Davidson is a huge inspiration for the city of Greenville and the Tigers football players. He maintained an outstanding career at Auburn University and continues that same passion with the Atlanta Falcons. The Advocate apologizes for the mistake and any confusion it may have caused. The article below has been corrected and will rerun in this week’s edition with the correction. Our main focus was to showcase the hard work that the Tiger football crew and players put into the sport and regret that an error on our behalf diminished the spotlight on them or Marlon Davidson and the continued work he does here in Greenville. ****
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the year. The most recent fatality occurred in southern Alabama. On July 9th, Greg Shipp, a man in his 30s, was killed while floating down a creek in Brewton. The...
Latonya Monea Owens, age 41, was arrested for murder on July 10, 2022, and is currently being held in the Butler County Correctional Facility. The primary charge listed was Murder-Non-Family Other Weapon. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond released the following statement on the Butler County Sheriff Office Facebook page, “Good...
Top photo: Officers take one of two subjects in custody in Montgomery Saturday. (Photo credit to EAN reader.) Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger is praising his investigators, as they continue to look into the discovery of a body last week in Autauga County. His office is awaiting official word from the Department of Forensic Sciences on the identity of the female body that was located in a storage unit in Prattville. While the facility is located in the city, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is lead on the case.
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The family of a murder victim in Elba back in 2020 has learned an arrest has been made. In the death of their “Loved” one. Over the last two years, the family of Donta Rogers has held several vigils asking those with information on the case to come forward.
Selma Fire Department fought a house fire on Selma Avenue for more than three hours on Monday. Fire officials on the scene said the house at 717 Selma Ave. is abandoned and no one was inside at the time of the fire or injured in the fire. Firefighters along with...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents filed Wednesday are shedding new light on the death of a Greenville police lieutenant’s wife. The suspect’s name was not previously disclosed. The warrant filed confirmed her to be Latonya Monea Owens, 41, of Greenville. She is charged with murder. Greenville...
BREWTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A South Alabama man was killed after authorities say he was struck by lightning over the course of the weekend. According to AL.com, Gregg Shipp died on Saturday, July 9, after he was hit by a lightning bolt. The thunderstorm developed as Shipp was floating down Burnt Corn Creek near O’Bannon Park with a group of four adults and a child.
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 2900 block of Foster Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Torey Robinson Sr. dead.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 38-year-old Wilcox County man died after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree in Monroe County, authorities said. Chad C. Brantley of Pine Apple, Ala., was fatally injured in the crash of the 2016 Kawasaki Brute Force ATV, which happened around 4:30 p.m. July 7, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
One person is in the hospital after a marked Montgomery Police car was involved in a two vehicle crash. Montgomery police say the collision happened near Chantilly Parkway and the I-85 southbound ramp. The crash happened at about 10:30A.M Saturday, one person was sent to the hospital for treatment. MPD...
Montgomery police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide on July 4. Police have charged 19-year-old Cortez McDade, Jr., of Montgomery, with murder. A second suspect, 19-year-old Demarcus Knox, also of Montgomery, was charged with murder on July 8. The two suspects are accused of shooting 45-year-old...
Comments / 0