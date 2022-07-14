Know Them? Four Wanted For Fairfield County Rite Aid Robbery, Police Say

Four men wearing ski masks and face coverings are on the run after allegedly stealing thousands of pills at a Fairfield County Rite Aid store.

The incident took place in Monroe around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13 at the Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 508 Monroe Turnpike.

The men ordered employees to open the safe where narcotics are stored. Once the safe was opened, they emptied the contents and exited the store, said Lt. Michael Sweeney, of the Monroe Police Department.

The men fled in a black sedan north on Monroe Turnpike. Responding officers from Monroe were unable to locate the vehicle, Sweeney said.

Surveillance footage shows the males exiting the pharmacy in a black Volkswagon Jetta with New York license plates. There were no weapons used in this incident and no injuries were reported, he added.

Thousands of pills of various narcotics were stolen and the incident is still under investigation, Sweeney said.

Any person with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Monroe Police Detective Division at 203-261-3622.