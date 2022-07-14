ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Walking On Busy Bristol Roadway Struck, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
A man was hit and killed while walking along a busy Connecticut roadway. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A man was struck and killed by a car while walking on a busy Connecticut roadway.

The crash took place in Hartford County in Bristol just after midnight Thursday, July 14 on Middle Street.

Bristol Police were called to Middle Street near the Southington town line for a serious crash with injuries involving a pedestrian, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle and a 36-year-old man lying on the ground who required medical attention, Krajewski said.

As police gave the 36-year-old man lifesaving medical attention, Bristol EMS arrived and took over care. The man was later transported to an area hospital with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An initial investigation found that a vehicle, operated by a 23-year-old woman, was northbound on Middle Street when it struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway, Krajewski said.

This crash resulted in Middle Street being shut down for several hours for an investigation.

Both the operator and the pedestrian will not be identified so their families can be notified of the crash, police said.

If anyone witnessed this crash, they are encouraged to contact Bristol Police Officer Kosiba at 860 584-3035.

