ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tesla moves to push lawsuit over mass layoffs out of court

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOFNi_0gfjjB5f00

July 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Thursday asked a U.S. court to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the electric car maker violated federal law by laying off hundreds of workers without advance notice.

Tesla in a filing in federal court in Austin, Texas, where the company is based, said the workers who were terminated signed valid agreements to bring employment-related legal disputes in arbitration and to refrain from participating in class-action lawsuits.

Even if the case remained in court, it should be dismissed because the company was merely "right-sizing" by firing poorly performing workers and not engaging in layoffs that require advance notice, Tesla said.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses to notify workers of mass layoffs at least 60 days in advance unless they are caused by natural disasters or "unforeseeable business circumstances."

The lawsuit filed in June by two former Tesla employees accuses the company of violating the law by abruptly laying off more than 500 workers at its Sparks, Nevada gigafactory as part of a nationwide purge of its workforce. read more

The plaintiffs are seeking class action status for all former Tesla employees throughout the United States who were laid off in May or June without notice.

Last week, the plaintiffs moved to stop Tesla from allegedly asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company in exchange for one or two weeks' pay.

The company in Thursday's filing said it routinely asks terminated workers to sign waivers, and that the agreements are proper because no worker was asked to sign one after the lawsuit was filed. Some courts have found that waivers signed by workers while a lawsuit is pending are invalid.

The case is Lynch v. Tesla Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 1:22-cv-00597.

Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Nevada State
City
Albany, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Nevada, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Layoffs
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin warns against adding 'any more fuel to this inflation fire' as Biden calls report on record-high June price increases 'unacceptably high' and Nancy Pelosi says 'I think we’re peaking'

Key Democratic centrist Joe Manchin responded to the latest report of record-high inflation and warned against adding 'any more fuel to the fire,' as President Joe Biden tried to point to declining gas prices in recent weeks. The two men and other DC powerbrokers were commenting on the 9.1 percent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
AOL Corp

Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products

The sandwich chain Subway can be sued over claims that it is misleading customers when it says its tuna products are "100% tuna," a federal judge in California said Monday. The suit, originally brought in January 2021 by Oakland-area resident Nilima Amin, claims Subway's tuna products “partially or wholly lack tuna as an ingredient” and “contain other fish species, animal products, or miscellaneous products aside from tuna.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America

It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
ALASKA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy