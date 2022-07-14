Armed & Dangerous PA Murder Suspect Could Be Hiding In MA, Police Say

Wagner Tejeda-Pena Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

A man wanted for a Pennsylvania murder could potentially be hiding out in New England, authorities said.

Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena is wanted for fatally shooting Loi Nguyen, age 77, while he was on a walk on the morning of June 21, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Tejeda-Pena also tried shooting two other victims fifteen minutes before shooting Nguyen but his gun malfunctioned, Boston Police said.

Tejeda-Pena is also wanted in connection with two stabbings in Boston and has also threatened family members, police added. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe Tejeda-Pena could be hiding in Roslindale, Lawrence or the Rhode Island area. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at (617) 343-4468.

Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

