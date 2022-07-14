ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Fairfax HS Basketball Coach Dropped, Community Protests

By AJ Goldbloom
 4 days ago
Coach Dianne Lewis For USA Basketball Photo Credit: Change.org

Thomas Edison High School in Fairfax recently let go of longtime basketball Coach Dianne Lewis, to the dismay of countless community members who cherish her.

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the school on Thursday, July 14 to express their disapproval

Lewis served the school as coach of the Varsity Girls’ Basketball team for 22 years and has led the team to 445 wins, according to a petition started by ‘Edison Parents’.

The petition, which has received 2,382 signatures in six days, also stated that Coach Lewis, her players, and the community had no say in this decision, nor did they receive an explanation.

With the petition and the protest on Thursday morning, community members hope to ‘overturn the firing’ and get their beloved coach back on the court.

Comments / 0

